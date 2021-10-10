Coalition protests arrest of veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu





By David-Chyddy Eleke The Southeastern Youth Leaders Coalition (COSEYL), an umbrella organization for all youth groups in the Southeast, yesterday condemned the arrest of veteran film actor Chiwetalu Agu. The coalition called Agus’ arrest illegal and unlawful, claiming the actor had not broken any federation laws. In a statement by its chairman general, Goodluck Ibem, the coalition condemned the mistreatment and torture of the military and the arrest by the Department of State Security (DSS). Agu had been arrested and then released by the Nigerian army in Onitsha while he was distributing loaves of bread, dressed in colors believed to be those of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). After the Nigerian military released the actor on Friday, DSS members arrested him on the same allegation, sparking concern and protest across the southeast. In its statement yesterday, the coalition said: “We condemn in the strongest terms the mistreatment and torture of a professional and prolific actor of extraction from the South East, Mr. Chiwetalu Agu in Onitsha by the Nigerian army and arrest by the DSS for wearing a red, green and black garment with a design of a sun on it. “The abuse and torture by the military and the arrest by the State Security Department, the DSS of an elderly Igbo man like Chiwetalu Agu in broad daylight confirm to the whole world the hatred and contempt that the Nigerian army and the DSS went against Ndigbo. “The Nigerian army and the DSS are now agencies for the harassment, intimidation and murder of Ndigbo. What the military did to the Igbo actor is a gross ethnic vendetta, ”the group said. Ibem said the army and DSS had shown the world their wicked leanings towards Ndigbo because on different occasions a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi was seen holding meetings and keeping records. for kidnappers, bandits and terrorists. The coalition said the Igbo actor wore only one item of clothing with a red, green, black and sun drawn on it, which by all standards was very legal, albeit because he was a Igboman. According to the coalition, the military tortured and manhandled him, then handed him over to the DSS for further torture and inhuman treatment and the DSS now says justice would be served. He said: “This is a travesty of the law and we condemn it in its entirety. We demand the unconditional and immediate release of Chinwetalu Agu by the DSS and we demand that the army and the DSS pay him compensation for the injuries and inhuman treatment inflicted on him. Like that: As Loading…

