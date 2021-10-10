Quentin Tarantino reveals if Cliff killed his wife





Once upon a time in hollywood was released in 2019, but it still remains a mystery of Cliff Booth. Did he really kill his wife? Quentin Tarantinos savagely reinvents the murderous madness of Charles Mansons in Hollywood with Brad Pitt as Cliff, Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate. Struggling actor Rick and his bestie / stuntman Cliff ended up being heroes, but rumors that Cliff murdered his wife made things murky. Tarantino clarified the film’s dilemma. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with Brad Pitt as Cliff | Photos Andrew Cooper / Sony Quentin Tarantino reveals Cliffs murder streak in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Tarantino released the book version of his film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel, in June 2021. It’s not a full adaptation of the film, but rather it further develops its main characters and expands the story beyond the ending that viewers saw onscreen. With that in mind, the Cliff Booths website is getting a bit stickier. In a recent interview with Empire, Tarantino discussed the book and how he approached this looming question about the character of Pitts in the novel. Cliff has a murderous side and one of his victims was indeed his wife, Billie. In the movie, Kurt Russells Randy didn’t want to deal with Cliff because of his shady past. A flashback showed Cliff and Billie on a boat with him holding a harpoon gun. No one saw him shoot and kill his wife with it onscreen, but Tarantino wrote it all in the novel. He hit her with the harpoon, and he cut her in half. But he regretted it. In true Tarantino style, he attempted to hold his body together for seven hours as they talked and mended. When the Coast Guard arrived, they couldn’t save his bloody and severed body. And Cliff got away with telling everyone it was a diving accident. Tarantino chose not to include the scene in the film, citing it as too macabre. KNB would have understood that, he told Empire, referring to a special effects studio. I wouldn’t have done CGI, that’s for sure. It would be macabre and grotesque and it might even be a little funny, as it is on the page. But it is doable. Tarantino also changed the end of the stories After returning from Italy, Cliff and Rick encounter Mansons’ killer team, and a chaotic fight ensues. The film ends with Rick getting lucky to be dating Sharon. But Tarantino left a conversation between Trudi Fraser and Rick out of the movie that looked like the stories. true to finish. The couple expressed gratitude for their work and the scene made DiCaprio cry. Although he cut it from the movie, it’s in the book as the third act. I knew pretty much from the start that I wasn’t going to include the ending in the movie, Tarantino said. And it seemed like the right time. Fans can purchase the book online or at a local retailer. RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Explains Heartwarming Reason He Named A Hollywood Character After His Stepfather

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-quentin-tarantino-reveals-whether-cliff-killed-his-wife.html/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

