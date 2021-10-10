Doctor Who needs RTD more than a new lead actor





Russell T. Davies’ return as chief writer / executive producer will have a bigger impact on the success of Doctor Who than on the role of the next Doctor.

Usually, Doctor Who fandom is said to be in turmoil over who will replace Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor, who leaves after 2022, but the series recently announced the return of former showrunner Russell T. Davies and with news as exciting as this, who will play next the title Time Lord takes a back seat. Davies, who led the series’ revival in 2005 with actors Christopher Eccleston and David Tenant as the 9th and 10th Doctors respectively, brought Doctor Who to a whole new generation of fans and led the program to become immensely popular during its six-year tenure. His return in time for the 60th birthday in 2023 could not be more welcome.

Doctor Whocurrent screenwriter and executive producer Chris Chibnall will be leaving Whittaker after 2022. Chibnall is the third showrunner since the series rebooted, succeeding Steven Moffat in 2018. Doctor Who continued to rise high after Davies with Moffat and Matt Smith as the young and boisterous 11th Doctor shows. When Chibnall took over, the series was on the cusp of a new era. Whittaker’s Doctor Who was to be the first female regeneration. In the Season 11 premiere, more viewers than ever tuned in to watch Whittaker as the 13th Doctor. Season 12, however, saw some of the lowest ratings in the series, which some gave to Whittakers’ portrayal of the Doctor. Related: How Russell T. Davies Can Fix Doctor Who’s Timeless Mess However, correlation is not causation. Whittakers Turns on the show coincided exactly with Chibnall’s as lead writer and season 12 saw some of the show’s weaker storytelling. With Davies at the helm again, the show has the chance to bring back the magic that made fans fall in love with the revival in the first place. Chibnalls’ tenure as showrunner wasn’t that bad. Its first season dealt with interesting historical moments, such as Rosa Parks’ pivotal moment on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Whittaker as Doctor brought excitement and joy to the role, a nice balance after Capaldis’ dark and thoughtful Doctor. The three new 13th Doctors companions brought welcome diversity, but unfortunately Chibnall didn’t bother to develop them in detail. Some of the episodes fell flat; most were not memorable. The final of Doctor Who season 12 seemed to shake the canon of the show entirely, not a bad thing in and of itself, but shocking some viewers. Davies’ first season wasn’t full of winners, neither of the episodes he wrote with farting aliens, but he made viewers care deeply about his characters. Whether viewers loved or hated Doctor Who’s eventual Bad Wolf, Rose (Billie Piper), they cared enough about the show to keep watching. Davies was a good storyteller before he left Doctor Who, and only got better. In the intervening years, his works included the captivating limited seriesYears and years, an HBO-BBC collaboration with Emma Thompson, and A very English scandal, with Hugh Grant. The premises of the Chibnalls episode for Doctor Who weren’t bad, per se, he got a lot out of the old Doctor Who but they lacked cohesion, this common thread that draws viewers from episode to episode. This type of storytelling is exactly where Davies excels. While, of course, who plays the Doctor and how he plays the role matters and helps viewers care, the truth remains: there hasn’t been a bad Doctor in the modern age, but there are. had a lot of bad stories. As Doctor Who, Whittaker is a fantastic actress, and if she hadn’t already decided to leave, it would have been interesting to see what Davies would have done with the 13th Doctor. A look back at Davies’ early seasons offers another reason to be excited about his return. Doctor Who started out as a children’s show, and while the Whovians come of all ages, Davies seemed to tap into that quirky spirit he remembered to make the show fun. Next: Next Doctor Who: Actors Who Could Replace Jodie Whittaker In Season 14 Foundation: Why Emperor Dawn Tried [SPOILER]

About the Author Kristina leighton

(1 published articles)

Kristina Leighton is a Screen Rant feature film writer. She lives in Washington State with her husband and two children. Kristina enjoys hiking, snowshoeing and all things Marvel. More from Kristina Leighton

