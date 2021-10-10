Oz actor dies after cancer battle – The Hollywood Reporter





Granville Adams, who played Zahir Arif on HBO ounce, is dead. He was thought to be 58 years old. ounce showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana caught on Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor. “Good night, sweet prince / and the angel flights sing to you to rest,” he wrote, sharing a photo of Adams. Earlier this year, Fontana and ounce star Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe page to help Adams and his family as the actor battled cancer. “As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer. In just a few months, medical bills have soared to astronomical levels, ”Fontana wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Not only does he have to fight this ruthless disease, but now he has to deal with the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay… We want to come together and show our love to Granville by clearing the bills this quarter,” by providing concrete support to Granville. in his fight against this vicious disease. In the last update shared on the GoFundMe page in February, Fontana announced that it had raised over $ 95,000. Winters also paid tribute to Adams, write on Instagram, “I first met Granny in 1992 and immediately drank Kool Aid. His smile was infectious, his chuckle was intoxicating. He never, ever said anything bad about anyone and I challenge anyone who knows him to say anything negative about this man. Granville was beloved, period. He described Adams as “a humble and beautiful soul who has just raised the hereafter to a whole new level”. “We will miss you my friend. You are my brother and I am a better human being to know you, ”he concluded his message. Adams ounce costar Kirk acevedo Adams recalled on social media, “I lost my brother today after a long battle with cancer. I don’t do well with loss because I don’t know him. Yo Mamie, we’ll cut him off on the other side someday. Until then … Be still my friend. Adams appeared to publicly announce his cancer diagnosis last December, when he shared a photo on his Instagram of himself in a hospital bed with the caption “Fuck CANCER!” He continued to share updates with his last share in July with the caption, “135 Books of Post-Radiation Wickedness.” Adams starred as Zahir Arif on HBO ounce from 1997 to 2003. He also played the role of Officer Jeff Westby in the NBC series Homicide: life on the streets from 1996 to 1999. He will take over the character in the spin-off, Homicide: the movie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/granville-adams-dead-hbo-oz-1235029361/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos