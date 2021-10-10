Call My Agent Bollywood Series Premiere

When does “Call My Agent Bollywood” start on Netflix? Will Call My Agent Bollywood be a successful show? Who is in the cast? Where to watch the trailer and more. In this article, we’ve summarized everything we know so far about the new Netflix series.

What is Call my Bollywood agent On?

From pulling off casting hits to appeasing celebrity egos, the drama never ends for four talented Mumbai agents scrambling to save their sinking business.

The series is made up of four savvy and intelligent talented agents who deal with fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from shutting down after the founder’s sudden death.

Call My Agent Bollywood Season 1 Release Date

Call my Bollywood agent The season 1 release date has been announced by Netflix.

Call My Agent Bollywood Season 1 Premiere Date October 29, 2021

Call My Agent Bollywood Season 1 Trailer

Netflix released on Season 1 promo / official trailer.

Show information