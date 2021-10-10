Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: 5 actor looks as iconic as him

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of Indian cinema, is celebrating her birthday today. He is an actor who has fans over several generations. He has been in this industry for over 40 years. And yet, it never disappoints. In the ’70s, when he was peaking and then becoming a superstar, many believed that after the commercial age he might not have much to offer onscreen. After a very bad time in life, Bachchan took on a renaissance as an actor. He completely changed the dynamic of the profession by picking up films that boosted people’s confidence in his talent much more than in the 70s. He chose character roles and performed them so well that he is today. He may be the only 70-year-old actor in Hindi cinema to have characters written for him.Amazon Alexa brings Amitabh Bachchan’s voice functionality to Echo

What has also become as iconic as Amitabh Bachchan’s films are his avatars. Of Deewar To Sholay,her looks have become fashionable. Today, on his birthday, we will talk about these avatars as legendary as the man himself.

All that glitters is Bachchan

It is a costume that all the children of the time could have envied and that they also tried to recreate.

Amitabh Bachchan in Yarana (photo credit: Twitter)

Andheri raaton ka Shehenshah

It’s funny how we’ve seen people asking Bachchan to say the iconic dialogue and also seen a lot of them wearing this costume for mimicry purposes.

Amitabh Bachchan in Shehenshah (photo credit: Twitter)And then Nikla Amitabh Bachchan

This song is simply the best, just like Bachchan in Amar Akbar Antoine

Amitabh Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony (Photo credit: Twitter)

Invoice No. 786 and Maa

Everything on Deewar is sensational and so is this accoutrement from AB. The actor once recounted that it was an outfit designed to hide a flaw. Today, it is emblematic.

Amitabh Bachchan at deewar (photo credit: Twitter)

Sholay Wala Amitabh

The bell bottom and this jacket over a t-shirt… It’s that simple and yet nothing denotes a classic AB like this Jai outfit!

Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay (photo credit: Twitter)

There are other avatars of Amitabh Bachchan that are just as memorable, but these will always be our favorites.

