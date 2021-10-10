EXCLUSIVE: “I really wish Bhoot Police could have a theatrical release,” Saif Ali Khan says: Bollywood News

Actor Saif Ali Khan is making headlines about his film today Bhoot the policewhich got an OTT release in Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2021. Recently, the actor had an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama and spoke at length about the film. He also mentioned how he prepared for his character and the horror comedy genre as a whole.

What attracted you most about the Bhoot Police script that made you sign up for the film?

I think the best feeling for an actor or for me as an actor is to recognize a script for its potential and to know that people are going to like it regardless. I loved Pawan from the minute I laid eyes on him. I thought that we would understand each other and that we are interested in the same kind of subjects. When I read the script I just thought I had to do this movie and I really like the characters whether it’s Vibhooti or Cheeronji.

What do you think the scenario would have been if the film had been released in theaters?

I really wish we could have a theatrical release, but it’s uncertain times. So I think it’s a good deal for everyone to take the deals we get. But, I would like to say that if the movie had been released in theaters it might have been okay because the horror and the comedy are both very collective and the experiences you really enjoy with other people. I had very high hopes, it could have gone very well. But you never know if, at that point, people are comfortable coming to eat popcorns and laugh together. Guess we’re lucky to have that way as a platform because it’s not a safe time to release movies.

How easy or difficult has it been for you to step into the shoes of supernatural characters?

It wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be. I just took the set and it wasn’t until I put on the costume and makeup that I started to get a feel for what the character looks like. Some things limit you, I mean Vibhooti could have been anything from a long haired beggar to anything. So when I saw myself in front of the mirror, I had an idea that’s how it’s going to be. The first day was really uncomfortable but later I realized that the character is quite wacky. So, there are things like hand gestures, conjuring spells, or the little madman in the eye, so he’s kind of an over-the-top character in some places and definitely not a normal person. This is how we preserved it and made it larger than life.

Where did you get your preference for the character? Which or who was that number you were paying attention to?

No, I mean there are so many influences that my character comes from, there is a part of various things. There’s a Japanese actor in my head, I mean I didn’t copy anyone but Toshiro Mifune was someone Pawan talked about. I saw what he meant, playing the part without fear of being a good guy or a bad guy. This is the kind of key I followed. But I don’t think there is a major influence or a great influence from someone like that and it came out of the script.

What do you have to say about the horror comedy genre as this is the second time after Go Goa Gone that you’ve stepped into it?

I’ve always loved this genre and think it’s entertaining and fun. Go Goa Gone was more urban and niche and this one (Bhoot Police) is more universal and rooted. I think they’re both lovely characters and the fact that it’s a horror comedy and I’ve always wanted to do horror comedy for years. We didn’t have time to do it when everyone else did it once. But, there was still something special about the Bhoot Police storyline that made it different, it’s kind of a road brother movie and adventure movie. It’s not just a horror comedy and also something more.

Will you continue to make more horror comedy genre films in the future?

I think we can make a great franchise out of this. We should be working on it. Besides that, I would also love to do commercial entertainment if I can. At least that’s how I feel now and it’s great if the whole family is watching a movie together. Even a lot of people who work with us have also seen the film and even on television. So, it was a great collective experience and I can’t wait to do something more like this.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: It’s quite surreal to be part of such a great movie and play the antagonist Ravana, says Saif Ali Khan while doing Adipurush

More Pages: Bhoot Police Box Office Collection, Bhoot Police Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.