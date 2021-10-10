Star Wars actor reveals why droids got hilarious





Star Wars cannon leaves no stone unturned, and the galaxy has become a little less mysterious. It turns out that George Lucas had a traditional reason the Confederacy uses battle droids that have better comedic timing than aim, and a Clone Wars voice actor has just revealed why. Matthew Wood took to the stage at New York Comic Con this weekend alongside Dee Bradley Baker. Together, the duo make up the majority of dubbing in The clone wars animated series. Wood voices all of the Battle Droids while Baker voices the eponymous clones: Rex, Cody, the Bad Batch, 99, etc. Wood, who made his Star Wars debut working on QA at Lucasfilm Games, worked on the prequel trilogy as a sound engineer at Skywalker Ranch. Wood and Baker were reunited for The clone wars where Wood also played General Grievous and his armies, more capable commando droids. Responding to a question from the audience about the show’s slapstick humor, the voice of the battle droids themselves said: The idea that George had was that the processors they put in the battle droids were very expensive, so in order to mass produce all of these droids they had to sort of tone down some of the intelligence. So they would do just fine against the clones sometimes, but against the jedi they were destroyed by all the jedi because they didn’t have it in their lineup. Matthew Wood In the iconic voice of the droids, Wood repeated in their lineup to the audience’s laughter But Wood was also on the sound team at the time, and he spoke about how some of the signature humor found its way into production. Since neither droids nor helmet-wearing clones have lip movements, the sound team had more freedom to add lines while mixing, Wood said. So, Wood added his own lines as the droids after the animation and recording were done. Series director Dave Filoni only saw the additions during the final cut (without warning from Wood), where he would choose which jokes could stay or should go. Despite the shenanigans, Wood has since moved on to a supervisory role at Lucasfilm Studios. He holds an Emmy and several other nominations for his teams’ work on sound design in The Mandalorian, Winter soldier, and Loki. Wood and Baker have since shared the screen in The bad lot, and both have small roles in The Mandalorians Second Season. Wood voiced Jabbas’ right-hand man Bib Fortuna, while Baker brought the popular Frog Lady to life with raucous croaks (demonstrated on stage, of course)

