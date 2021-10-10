Results of week 6 of the UPJ: in the year 3229





(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered.) NFL Scorigami is the kind of freelance internet data mining project that I love. It’s a table of all final scores from NFL games, with special attention paid to scores that never happened. Most of these are weird totals that don’t easily build from seven’s and three’s, like 25-9 or 36-23. I’m talking about it because this weekend we finished two major games with an odd score of 32-29, just minutes apart: Michigan-Nebraska and Notre Dame-Virginia Tech. There have only been six such games in NFL history. Five of them took place between 2002 and 2005, including Super Bowl XXXVIII. You can actually do the same research using the College Football References query tools. There have only been a total of fifteen 32-29 games since 1984. That includes Notre Dame’s victory over Toledo a few weeks ago and the 1997 Florida-Florida State game. We also had two near-simultaneous games at 45-20: Tennessee-South Carolina and Baylor-West Virginia. A subsequent game, Ball State-Western Michigan, also ended with that score. Surprisingly, only four NFL games have ended 45-20, but 45 college games have ended since 1985. Two important USF football games have ended with this score: their most recent FCS victory, against East Carolina there. is almost two years old now, and let him Quentin Flowers cook a game against Syracuse in 2016. Man, that schedule quickly fell apart. This week, the PYU race was about two weekdays parlay successes: brian19 Houston -6.0 points over Tulane; More than 59.0 points in the Houston-Tulane game; Over 53.0 points in Temple-Cincinnati game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Houston 40-22; Houston 40-22; Cincinnati 52-3 50.00 TO WIN 300.00 Danj725 Coastal Carolina -19.0 points over the State of Arkansas; Houston -5.5 points over Tulane; Cincinnati -29.0 points on Temple (WIN, WIN, WIN) Coastal Carolina 52-20; Houston 40-22; Cincinnati 52-3 50.00 TO WIN 300.00 After BrianK19 and Danj725 took an early lead, they fought for the best overall score this week. But neither would end up winning it, because it happened: Elliot Moore Texas A&M +650.0 Money Line to beat Alabama Texas A&M 41-38 60.00 TO WIN 390.00 ElliotMoore made a healthy bet on Texas A&M to cause a huge upset, and it paid off with the biggest win of the week, in a week that had plenty of it. In addition to the three already listed, they were: speruche Over 50.0 points in Michigan-Nebraska game; Over 52.5 points in South Alabama-Texas State game; More than 50.5 points in the Georgia Southern-Troy game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Michigan 32-29; State of Texas 33-31; Troy 27-24 50.00 TO WIN 300.00 HerdCountry941 Notre Dame +1.0 point on Virginia Tech; Over 41.0 points in Penn State-Iowa game; State of New Mexico +30.0 points over Nevada (WIN, WIN, WIN) Notre-Dame 32-29; Iowa 23-20; Neva 55-28 40.00 TO WIN 240.00 Ulhothot Less than 54.5 points in the Northern Illinois-Toledo game; Texas A&M +17.5 points over Alabama; Georgia Tech -3.0 points on Duke (WIN, WIN, WIN) Northern Illinois 22-20; Texas A&M 41-38; Georgia Tech 31-27 30.00 TO WIN 180.00 anthonyvito Virginia +2.5 points over Louisville; Less than 69.0 points in the Virginia-Louisville game (WIN, WIN) Virginia 34-33; Virginia 34-33 50.00 TO WIN 130.00 Elliot Moore Marine +14.5 points on Southern Methodist; Ohio State -20.0 points over Maryland (WIN, WIN) Southern Methodist 31-24; Ohio State 66-17 50.00 TO WIN 130.00 Danj725 Ohio State -20.5 points over Maryland; Georgia -14.0 points on Auburn (WIN, WIN) Ohio State 66-17; Georgia 34-10 25.00 TO WIN 65.00 E-dogg42 Less than 73.5 points in Coastal Carolina-Arkansas State game; Less than 52.0 points in the Stanford-Arizona State game (WIN, WIN) Coastal Carolina 52-20; Arizona State 28-10 22.00 TO WIN 57.20 Despite all these big wins, only HerdCountry941 and Anthonyvito found themselves on the positive side for the week. And the former needed the State of New Mexico to barely cover the last college game of the week. The winners of the weeks were: Elliot Moore 418.90 15 brian19 398.18 ten Danj725 356.12 7 HerdCountry941 115.91 5 anthonyvito 98.18 4 This makes the classification of the points race: PLAYERS TOTAL speruche 42 bullsonparade96 30 e-dogg42 24 Elliot Moore 23 LrdNorman 18 sink31 15 mcgies852 14 anthonyvito 12 danj725 12 Ulhothot 12 brian19 11 HerdCountry941 ten McIntyre2K7 ten under cover ten Gibbsak 8 jrjs 7 mmmmmuzzles 7 Gary Stephen 5 Andrewpina 4 camweed12 2 jjlovecub 1 And the ranking of the race for money: speruche 2361.40 0 2361.40 mcgies852 1377.82 150 1527.82 Lrdnorman 1215.84 0 1215.84 Elliot Moore 1208.37 150 1358.37 E-dogg42 1176.80 185 1361.80 Danj725 1156.65 0 1156.65 mmmmmuzzles 1114.55 150 1264.55 Gibbsak 1067.73 0 1067.73 Gary Stephen 1041.68 0 1041.68 anthonyvito 1032.27 100 1132.27 brian19 1017.48 0 1017.48 Andrewpina 958.18 250 1208.18 HerdCountry941 915.67 0 915.67 dsidwell31 848.86 0 848.86 jrjs 761.46 0 761.46 jjlovecub 749.00 0 749.00 Ulhothot 736.18 250 986.18 Gym399 651.45 0 651.45 Julmisteforheisman 589.02 0 589.02 bullsonparade96 524.15 250 774.15 camweed12 470.46 0 470.46 under cover 333.76 250 583.76 McIntyre2K7 208.32 110 318.32 Defin 199.91 220 419.91 Speruche has a lead in both races, but he also led the silver race for most of last season before retiring late. In the points race, where two victorious weeks are still enough to be in second place, it is even wider open. Week 7 doesn’t have any major national games: the only foolproof Top 25 game after the new polls come out will be Kentucky-Georgia. In AAC, USF is back in action against Tulsa; Central Florida-Cincinnati doesn’t look as big as it used to be; and Navy visit Memphis in a clash of teams headed in opposite directions. SMU, Houston, Tulane, Temple, and East Carolina are all extinct.

