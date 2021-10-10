Entertainment
Peter Georgo: How a stranded American actor ended up in the PH show biz
At this point, I realized I had to start a new life here, said American Peter Georgo, whose experience of being stranded in Manila when the pandemic lockdown was first implemented in March. 2020 brought him to a very important acting gig in the iconic action-adventure series FPJs Ang Probinsyano.
Georgo is of Greek origin, with Georgopoulos as a real name. I used a stage name because Georgopoulos is too difficult for non-Greeks to pronounce, he explained.
He flew to the Philippines in June 2019 to personally meet his future wife, Jennifer, from Libmanan, Camarines Sur. They got married a month later. In January 2020, they traveled to Manila to process their documents. But it was a very slow process, Georgo recalled, adding that they were making progress until the government decided to declare Manila, and later the rest of Luzon, under enhanced community quarantine.
Our documents were not completed and the trip was stopped. Jennifer was unable to return to Libmanan and I had to make a very difficult decision as I had a flight to the United States scheduled for later in the month, he said.
Difficult decision
Georgo had to decide to either return to the United States and leave Jennifer stranded in Manila alone with their baby and no place to live, or to postpone her flight in the hopes that COVID-19 would be over in a few weeks. It eventually got to the point that the agency I purchased my ticket from wouldn’t allow any further adjustments, he said.
Georgo has since started making his stay in the Philippines legal and documented. He now holds an ACRI 13A card (permanent residence), has his own TIN number and an official receipt (OR) for his commercial transactions.
Of course, he needed to generate income for his family to survive. Since I have been part of several film productions, as well as television shows and commercials [in the US]I started to look at the entertainment industry here, Georgo said. I’m not going to lie, my journey has been difficult!
Georgo said that for a long time he couldn’t find anyone willing to help guide him properly. I asked hundreds of questions to people I met during the hearings, he recalls. I noticed that very few of them knew what an IMDb page was, so to say that I was an American independent actor meant nothing to them.
Then came an online audition for a television series. As soon as I finished the audition, about five people came to the Zoom meeting and introduced themselves to me. The main person, and the one I remember was Direk Albert Langitan. We then discussed my role and the show, Ang Probinsyano. That’s how I ended up in the entertainment industry in the Philippines, he beamed.
Georgo added that his stint on Ang Probinsyano earned him a role in the new GMA 7 series, Never Say Goodbye, which will begin airing on October 18. Georgo is also in discussions with the production team for an upcoming action film.
When asked to recall some of his memorable experiences working on the set of Ang Probinsyano, Georgo said: Everyone, even the biggest stars, was so polite and courteous. We were at the Batangas pier to film the drug / money transaction with Lito Valmoria (Richard Gutierrez). I was dressed in a costume as we were all in the sun with very little shade. It was at least 42 degrees at the time.
Memorable moment
I was standing, waiting for the next scene, when Richard brought me a chair and a bottle of cold water. I thought, are you kidding me? There were dozens of people there who could have done it at Richards’ request, but he did it on his own! Several hours later, Direk Albert did exactly the same for me, except he sternly asked me to sit down, he recalls.
He added: No one will ever see this on TV, but it was a moment to remember. The care and concern that they both showed as a mere member, I’m just an unsigned stranger, was heartwarming. I felt that they both respected me, not just as a person, but also as an actor.
When it came to sharing the Filipino industry practices he valued the most, Georgo said: This is how laid back the director and the cast members are. Were human and we all make mistakes. You can read, memorize, and learn your lines days in advance to the point where you no longer need to watch the script, but everything changes once you do the live scenes with your current acting partner. Feeling relaxed on set lets you focus on creating a memorable character rather than reading out a perfect storyline. INQ
