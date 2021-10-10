Shah Rukh Khan’s body double Prashant Walde says filming for acting projects is still underway





Since Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan has not come to the sets of projects he was working on. However, the shots are still in progress and the star’s body double, Prashant Walde, makes up for it. Walde said he’s been shooting for SRK’s projects for a few weeks now and that hasn’t changed after recent developments. At the moment, Prashant Walde is shooting parts of Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee, and some other commercials. The Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) arrested Aryan on October 3 following the drug seizure on Cordelia Cruises’ ship Empress which took place on Saturday evening (October 2). The star child was placed in the custody of the BCN until October 7. The BCN had requested an extension of the custody of Aryan Khan and seven other defendants in the case until October 11. However, the magistrate did not provide the same and instead sent them into custody. for 14 days. On Friday, October 8, Aryan Khan’s request for provisional release was rejected by the Mumbai district court. Aryan was taken to Arthur Road Prison. THE BODY OF SRK DOUBLE PRASHANT WALDE CONTINUES TO TURN FOR ITS PROJECTS In an interview with Aajtak.in, Prashant Walde confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan does not come to sets like he did before. He said: “I don’t know why Shah Rukh Khan sir does not come to the shoots. But I have a schedule, and I was called to shoot according to the schedule. According to sources, Prashant Walde is also set to fly to Spain for Pathan’s upcoming program which is being led by Siddharth Anand. Prashant Walde has been Shah Rukh Khan lookalike for 15 years. BOLLYWOOD SAYS ‘I AM WITH SHAH RUKH KHAN’ From Hrithik Roshan to Raveena Tandon, many Bollywood celebrities have come to support Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Celebrities such as Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Suniel Shetty, Mika Singh and Sussanne Khan have openly supported the child star. Farah Khan also visited SRK’s bungalow Mannat on Thursday. Salman Khan visited SRK’s home in Mannat to show his support when Aryan was arrested. Alvira Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor had also visited Mannat. Sources revealed to India Today that Shah Rukh Khan’s co-stars Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma also contacted him, expressing concern over the developments. READ ALSO : Mumbai cruise drug bust: all procedures followed in raids, impartial investigation, NCB says READ ALSO | Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, and 2 others arrested in Mumbai cruise drug case

