Stranger Things season 4 avoids Lost’s big mistake, actor reveals





Stranger Things star David Harbor has reassured fans that the series will answer its many mysteries satisfactorily, rather than faking similar resolutions to Lost. The science fiction series was one of NetflixThe biggest hits to date, with season four particularly anticipated due to its long lead time, having been delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Plot details are being kept under wraps by the streamer to ensure there are plenty of surprises in store, but we do know that Operation Varsity Blues star Matthew Modine will be back as Dr. Martin Brenner, one of the key figures in Elevens’ troubled upbringing. Meanwhile, the show will feature A Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund as a lopsided serial killer called Victor Creel, whose spooky house just might be a doorway to the Upside-Down. Harbor says he has the best screenplay as former Sheriff Jim Hopper finds himself trapped in a Russian prison with a demogorgon, which is said to pay homage to the sci-fi movie Alien 3 as well as other key influences. Speaking at New York Comic-Con, the Black Widow star pointed out that Stranger Things 4 is about bringing together plot threads from previous seasons as the series keeps tabs on its grand finale. You will see a lot more layers on Eleven and [Dr Martin] Brenner and the institution and what she’s been through and going through that relates to this recurring narrative, he told attendees. Then there’s this new Creel House thing, which is this new element of a situation in Hawkins, which of course it all relates. Harbor continued: [is] to pull it off and make sure we don’t have an endgame like, some of us thought about this Lost Show What Happened to the Polar Bear ?! ‘ This comment refers to the legendary JJ Abrams TV series, following a number of plane crash survivors stranded on a mysterious island, which many viewers say broke the promise. displayed in its first episodes. A surprise encounter between several characters and a polar bear was explained later in season three, but some viewers were not happy with the response offered by the writers. According to Harbor, Stranger Things fans don’t have to worry about similar disappointments. Trying to attract, so the [elements of the storyline] start to climax and become a full piece, Harbor added. Season four lays a lot of pipes for this. Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our sci-fi coverage or visit our TV guide to see what’s going on tonight.

