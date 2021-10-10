Demon Slayer: Mugen Trains cast share their favorite moments from the production

From the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, The demon slayer franchise saw its popularity increased by the surge in manga sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train released in theaters in 2020, earning $ 350 million at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend and breaking a record set by Hayao Miyazakis Abducted as if by magic as the highest grossing Japanese film of all time. The film will be split into seven animated episodes, with new footage, on October 10.

The demon slayer The series follows the good-natured Tanjiro, armed with a razor-sharp sense of smell, as he ventures into the demon slayer vocation and promises to find a way to restore the humanity of his demon sisters. As he acquires colorful allies, Tanjiro often baffles other killers with his compassion, expressing intense pity for demonic souls.

Mugen train sees Tanjiro and his team take on the ruthless demons Enmu and Akaza, dangerous dreamscapes, and the loss of Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku. The anime is made up of cross-cut episodes from the film, including an original episode that takes place before the events of the film. To keep the material fresh from the film, there are new music tracks, a new opening, and 70 new cut scenes, including one where Rengoku embarks on a pre-train mission.

Fans of the anime relived somewhat of the fun and sorrows aboard the Mugen train at New York Comic Con 2021. Aleks Le (Zenitsu), Abby Trott (Nezuko), Landon McDonald (Enmu) and Lucien Dodge (Akaza and the writer of the ADR film) gathered at the spoiler-filled panel to talk about the recording experience on Mugen train.

Trott had the most fun voicing the dream sequence where Nezuko is portrayed in his chibi-esque side. Oddly enough, she recorded for Inosukes ‘comedic dream sequence before the serious Nezukos scenes, so she was confused when Nezuko in Inosukes’ eccentric headspace was a bunny.

Le said of Zenitsu, the easily scared killer, he is not very happy. For the more serious part of the film, I was able to bring a heroic side. This is the first time he’s actually protected Nezuko as a person. He’s laughing. A lot of people watching the trailer thought I had been replaced because it was showing the Zenitsu clip. [heroic] aside and thought, oh no, Aleks got fired.

Although he was asked if he approached the panicking characterization of Zenitsus any differently from what he did in the anime’s first season, he described him similarly and growing up. He always wanted to be a protector but he never had the opportunity to prove himself in front of his friends. When he does something cool, no one sees it, he says. It’s like when you crumble a piece of paper and throw it in the trash but there’s no one around.

McDonald said he thought of the sinister Enmu fondly, I don’t think he’s a bad guy. He’s just a guy who wants a promotion. He took out an Enmu chibi plush doll and showed it. Look at this guy and tell me he’s a bad guy! Stretched out his hand and hugged the doll playfully.

As for the other villain, the ADR script ended up presenting itself as Akaza. Dodge detailed, when writing the English dub script, I was not Akaza yet. I run the lines to figure out if it’s fluid, does it mimic the character naturally? I guess if it needs to be changed. When I got to the character I couldn’t help but [think] by writing the character I could probably play that character well.

Other cast members Zach Aguilar (Tanjiro), Bryce Papenbrook (Inosuke), and Mark Whitten (Rengoku) sent in their ideas for performing their character arcs through pre-recorded videos.

Aguilar sympathized with Tanjiro. The key to tapping into those moments was to imagine my own family in the Tanjiros family. He is a child who has lost his whole family, with the exception of Nezuko. Now on the bandwagon, he can see his family again in a dream and finds the resolution to realize it’s a dream and move on, he said. When Tanjiro yells at Akaza, it’s a buildup of his frustrations throughout the show and film.

The proud boar-headed Inosuke is emerging as a more aware and openly emotional person during Mugen train. I love playing those scenes where he’s really the one making the right decision, taking the lead role, Papenbrook said. When Inosuke cries [in the movie] it is the ugliest cry in the world. A spectator shouted to add, like a king!

The redistribution into seven episodes of the Mugen train The film airs on Funimation from October 10. The second season kicks off on December 5 with a one-hour premiere.