Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Emmy Nods: It Reaffirms I’m Making The Right Choices | Bollywood

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no stranger to international fame, but getting an International Emmy nomination is indeed a sweet surprise to him.

The actor was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for digitally released filmmaker Sudhir Mishras Serious men (2020). Siddiqui will compete with Christian Tappan (The great robbery), David tennant (From) and Roy Nik (Normal) in the category.

Of course, it feels good to receive a nomination from such a place. It not only makes you happy, but also gives you a lot of confidence that the choices you are making are correct. It reaffirms that I’m making the right choices and that I’m on the right track in my career, Siddiqui shares.

The film is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s novel and sees Siddiqui play Ayyan Mani, a Dalit personal assistant who makes his son look like a genius.

There are several reasons why I said yes to the film. First, it was a Manu Joseph novel and if he wrote it that means that the characters are very strong in terms of the inner world, in terms of conflict, characteristics, habits and anxiety. . I like such and such a character, these grayish characters, he said.

Another reason for him was the opportunity to finally collaborate with Mishra.

I always wanted to work with him, woh bahut kaabil director hai. I was not at all prepared when I started working on this film. I visited Sudhir Mishra and all I get from this character is because of Sudhir saab, explains the 47-year-old.

This is not his first date with the International Emmys. In 2019, the British web series Siddiquis McMafia (2018) won the award for Best Drama Series at the International Emmys.

Sharing his thoughts on what such an honor does to an acting career, he says: Our country is very talented. The way our country’s talents are exposed globally through all OTT platforms is commendable. Everyone gets global recognition. I hope this will continue and I hope more and more of this type of content will continue to arrive and we will continue to push the boundaries. What makes me the happiest is that the talent is finally getting noticed.