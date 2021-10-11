Hasbro CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health | Business

PAWTUCKET, RI – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 10, 2021–

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a branded global games and entertainment company, today announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking medical leave from his role as CEO, effective immediately. Today’s announcement follows Mr Goldner’s revelation in August 2020 that he was undergoing ongoing medical care after cancer treatment in 2014.

Rich Stoddart, most recently Independent Lead Director of the Hasbros Board of Directors, has been appointed Interim CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Stoddart brings extensive leadership experience and expertise in global brand building, advertising and marketing, and supply chain management through his roles as CEO at InnerWorkings, Inc., the world’s largest corporation. Global Marketing Execution; and Leo Burnett Worldwide. He has served on the Hasbros Board of Directors since 2014. Together with the seasoned Hasbros executive management, he will continue to execute the company’s branding strategy.

Mr Goldner said: After careful consideration, I decided to take sick leave to focus on my health. I am confident that the company will be in the capable hands of Rich Stoddart as Interim CEO, our highly experienced management team and the best employees in the company. Hasbros’ future couldn’t be brighter as we continue to supercharge the Blueprint and build the world’s premier gaming and entertainment company.

Mr Stoddart said: It has been a privilege to serve Hasbro for the past seven years as a member of the board of directors. I am honored to step in as Interim CEO and lead the company as it continues to execute the Brand Blueprint strategy, while Brian takes the time to focus on his health. Hasbro has the most creative teams in the consumer products, digital games and entertainment industries, and there is no limit to what we can accomplish together.

Along with the appointment of Mr. Stoddart as interim CEO, the board of directors of Hasbros reappointed Edward M. Philip as independent lead director and Tracy A. Leinbach as chair of the nomination committee, from governance and social responsibility of the board.

Mr Philip added: Brian has been an inspiring and visionary leader who has put Hasbro on an incredible path to the future. At Hasbro, we all think of him as he focuses on his health. We thank Rich for stepping in as interim CEO. He will be a great asset to the company in this role given his in-depth knowledge of the business, his close working relationship with the management team and his love for people and Hasbros culture.

Additional Info about Rich Stoddart

Rich Stoddart is the former President and CEO of global marketing execution firm InnerWorkings, Inc., holding that role from 2017 to 2020, when Innerworkings, Inc. was acquired. Previously, Mr. Stoddart was CEO of Leo Burnett Worldwide from February 2016 to 2017, CEO of Leo Burnett North America from 2013 to 2016 and President of Leo Burnett North America from 2005 to 2013.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global games and entertainment company committed to creating the best gaming and entertainment experiences in the world. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital games, live action, music and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to a global audience by bringing great innovations to life , stories and brands on established and inventive platforms. Iconic Hasbros brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as leading partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally with great storytelling and content across all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro named one of the Top 100 Corporate Citizens for 2020 by 3BL Media, has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years and one of the Fairest Companies in the Americas by Forbes and JUST Capital over the past four years. We regularly share important business and brand updates on our investor relations website, newsroom, and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram, and @HasbroOfficial on Facebook.)

HAS-IR

AC

Hasbro’s forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as anticipate, believe, might, estimate, expect, foresee , intention, can, plan, potential, project, target, will and other words and terms with similar meanings. Among other things, these forward-looking statements include statements relating to expected changes in management, the structure of Hasbros’ management operations and similar statements regarding anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. The actions or actual results of Hasbros may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The specific factors that could cause such a difference include the risks detailed from time to time in documents filed by Hasbros with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements contained in this document are based on Hasbros’ current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Hasbro makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005067/en/

Investors: Debbie Hancock | Hasbro, Inc. | (401) 727-5401 | [email protected] Media: Carrie Ratner | Hasbro, Inc. | (401) 556-2720 | [email protected]

KEYWORD: RHODE ISLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT LICENSE (ENTERTAINMENT)

SOURCE: Hasbro, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 10/10/2021 6:00 p.m. / DISC: 10/10/2021 6:02 p.m.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005067/en