Uday Chopra asked Yash Chopra to produce Neal n Nikki: Hell, he couldn’t even make this movie a success | Bollywood

Actor Uday Chopra returned to Twitter after several months with a bunch of tweets about God and why he thinks praying is an act of mistrust. In response to one of his posts, a Twitter user referred to his 2005 film, Neal n Nikki, which was a box office debacle.

As an unbeliever, I have no idea of ​​asking God for things in prayer. When people pray to ask for things they want, is it not fundamentally an act of distrust of their god. Because if God already has a plan in mind for you, why are you praying to change the plan in the first place? asked the actor.

In response to Uday, a Twitter user wrote: Hmmm, we regard God as our father. Although he has a plan for us, we continue to demand different things from him and we fully trust our father. Just like when you asked your dad to produce Neal n Nikki for you, it wasn’t mistrust.

Uday Chopra looked at the failure of Neal n Nikki.

Making an ironic comment on Neal n Nikki’s failure, Uday wrote, The difference being that I never prayed to him or believed he was all powerful. Hell, he couldn’t even make this movie a success, so it’s not the same at all.

Neal n Nikki, directed by Arjun Sablok, starred Tanishaa Mukerji opposite Uday. The film, produced by family banner Chopras Yash Raj Films, was critically panned and did not perform well commercially either.

Uday is the son of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra and the younger brother of filmmaker Aditya Chopra. He is known for such films as Mohabbatein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Pyaar Impossible and the Dhoom franchise. In 2013, he announced his retirement from acting. He has since produced two Hollywood films – Grace of Monaco and The Longest Week.