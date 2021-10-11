Hollywood actor filming in B.C. claims his sons refused to board an Air Canada flight

A Hollywood actress in British Columbia for a film shoot worries about how her sons were treated when they tried to board a plane with tickets she bought them.

Holly Robinson Peete is in British Columbia filming a Hallmark Christmas movie, where her two teenage sons joined her for a visit earlier this month.

But when the boys, who are black, left to return home in business class on Monday night, an Air Canada ticket agent denied them boarding.

“They were not allowed to board the plane because they could not produce the credit card, which was their parents’ credit card, which paid for the ticket,” Peete said in a posted video. on Instagram.

“I was very, very upset, very disappointed, I didn’t like the way they were treated, especially by this ticket agent, and even some of the customer service members were needlessly rude and disrespectful.”

Peete, who appeared decades ago in the film set in Vancouver, 21 rue du saut, says she has flown with Air Canada ever since and “never had to present the credit card that paid for the ticket.”

Her sons, however, were “reported”, she said, and were stranded at the airport without either of their parents. They ended up spending the night at a nearby hotel.

“I think this is a selective policy and it really needs to be looked at and needs to be done a lot better,” she said in her Instagram post.

In a statement, Air Canada called the incident an “unfortunate situation” resulting from its credit card security process.

















“Sometimes legitimate transactions require additional verification when the reservation is made in an unusual manner, such as overseas purchases made outside of Canada for last minute trips, and these are identified by our anti -Automated fraud, ”said a spokesperson.

“In this case, our fraud prevention team, which is not located at the airport and therefore operates impartially by only reviewing the purchase transaction, became concerned with how the tickets were purchased. for these customers and alerted the airport agent. “

Air Canada said it followed up with Peete “as we recognize it caused some inconvenience.”

Travel expert Claire Newell said credit card fraud costs airlines millions of dollars a year, and situations like the one Peete’s sons encountered are not uncommon.

“It’s kind of like your credit card. If you buy something that is not normal. He can report it once and not another and the system has reported it this time, ”she said.

“A lot of times it’s within 24 or 48 hours of buying the tickets, and usually it’s for business class, and of course not on behalf of the passenger – the credit card used.

Newell said she asks her children to purchase tickets on their own behalf for this reason and recommends that a parent contact the airline in advance if they are purchasing youth tickets on behalf of the children.

But Peete says the airline didn’t seem interested in fixing the issue at the gate.

“One of the things that really bothered me was when the boys were talking to the ticket agent, we were on the phone and I kept saying, ‘I want to talk to him’, and he didn’t. wasn’t talking to me, he didn’t want to talk to the parent, ”she said in the video.