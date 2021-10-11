Every actor in that ’70s show that could come back

Netflix revisits This 70s showwith follow-up comedyThis show of the 90s and many familiar faces and original actors might be looking to make a return to Point Place. The new series centers on Leia Forman, daughter of Donna and Eric, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer in Wisconsin. Under the watchful eye of Red and Kitty Forman, Leia quickly makes friends and quickly engages in shenanigans similar to her parents’ when they were teenagers.

This 70s show took place in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, where Eric Forman went through life, often smoking weed with his friends in the ‘70s show circle in a recurring gagand causing a headache for the patriarch of the Red Forman family, a cranky veteran eager to step foot in front of anyone in need. This honor usually went to Eric, who constantly disappointed his father with his lack of direction and his predilection for spoiling everything. Matriarch Kitty was a nurse, always trying to keep father and son from killing each other during menopause, alcohol, and Red’s inability to read her mind.





With Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith already confirmed to return as Kitty and Red, attention turns to who else fromThis 70s showcould make an appearance. Hyde appears unlikely due to legal proceedings involving multiple rape charges still pending against Danny Masterson. Tanya Roberts, who played Donna’s mother Midge, died earlier this year. Likewise, Lisa Robin Kelly who played Eric Laurie Formandied’s sister in 2013. The character was remade with Christina Moore as the six-episode role of season 6 but she did not return after that. But there are still plenty of original actors who could return and here are the most likely characters fromThis 70s show stop at the Forman house inThis show of the 90s.

Eric & Donna

Donna (Laura Prepon) and Eric (Topher Grace) are clearly the first to return. This show of the 90sfocuses on their daughter and takes place in Eric’s childhood home, which is next to Donna’s childhood home. Chances are high that at least one of them will show up, if not both.

In fact, in the finale of This 70s show, Eric had just returned from Africa for a New Years party celebrating the arrival of 1980. Although they broke up while Eric was abroad, Donna and Eric immediately rekindled their romance on the hood of the Vista Cruiser before going upstairs to ring in the New Year with their family and friends. Is that the night Donna got pregnant? It will be interesting to see how the couple reacted to being parents so soon after. It’s also worth noting that just because they’re Leia’s parents doesn’t mean Eric and Donna are still together.

Jackie & Fes

Jackie and Fez finishedThis 70s showlike a couple who were just starting their romantic relationship. It will be interesting to see if this lasted. Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez, is probably the most changed of the cast. Valderrama currently plays onNCISand improved before the role. If Fez returns, there’s a good chance his transformation will be attributed to Jackie, who ultimately could have made Fez a man with style.

If the two characters are no longer together, Fez could shake his breakup body which he formed in retaliation when their relationship ended. Although she has always sought love, Milu Kunis’ Jackie has never been one to keep a boyfriend for too long. As easily as the two funniest and most boring characters inThis 70s show, perhaps they have discovered in the other the only person they cannot push back.

Kelso, Brooke and Betsy

InThis 70s showFinal, Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) revealed he was working in security for Playboy after being kicked out of police training when he set the police academy on fire. Ashton Kutcher on the leftThis 70s show after season 7 to move to Chicago to be with Brooke (Shannon Elizabeth) and their daughter, Betsy. Betsy would be only two years older than Leia and could very well have some form of relationship in 1995 due to their parents’ friendship.

How Kelso has evolved since January 1, 1980, is anyone’s guess. He tried to change for his daughter but he is who he is. Kelso would be most likely to have a streak of failed relationships in her wake, but having a daughter with Brooke means they’re connected forever. It doesn’t matter where Kelso is in his life in 1995, when This show of the 90stakes place, it is unlikely that it has changed too much. A smart Kelso who doesn’t mess around wouldn’t be a Kelso at all.

Leo and Bob

It’s hard to imagine Bob (Don Stark) – who once sent Donna to Catholic school in This 70s show– has gone so far. Her gregarious and slightly dazed nature drove Red crazy, but they were good friends, and now they share a granddaughter together. Bob was supposed to move to Florida to run a bait shop whenThis 70s showfinished, but it can be easily restored. After all, Kitty and Red changed their minds at the last minute. Hopefully Bob did too.

As for Leo (Tommy Chong), he’s been a surprising character throughoutThis 70s show. A veteran colleague with Red and Bob, Leo was mostly a confused hippie stoner constantly forgetting where he was or what he was doing. But there have been times when Leo has shown a sincere, most endearing heart when offering advice to Hyde. Leo got laughs at every scene and it would be a shame not to see Tommy Chong visitThis show of the 90swhen it hits Netflix.

