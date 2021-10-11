Premium VOD Could Boost Hollywood Home Entertainment By $ 1 Billion

The culture of video on demand could pay huge dividends for platforms in the long run.

While theaters may have been closed for a short time, production studios have found a distinct way to monetize entertainment for the masses. As Hollywood begins to learn more and more about premium video on demand options, the industry is seeing massive revenue gains. By using streaming platforms to sell their latest movies, Hollywood could see its profits run into the billions!

VOD takes over

Digital Entertainment Group’s half-year data records show a $ 15.7 million in earnings in the revenues of the Hollywood home entertainment sectors. This is 5% more than the previous year and a whopping 32% more than the records of three years ago. While VOD’s performance is not included in this amount, its undisclosed numbers would add a pretty sizable chunk to Hollywood’s cinematic pocket.





“Our estimate is that there is $ 1 billion in consumer spending that is not factored into the numbers you are presenting,” said Michael Bonner, president of Universal Home Entertainment. Forbes in response to Hollywood half-year figures.

It was, in fact, one of the few cases where the veil of success that premium video on demand ushered in in the market has been lifted. It’s clear that the industry’s freshly inflamed love for VOD has helped keep it afloat throughout the pandemic.

“COVID has not introduced new trends in entertainment,” said Jim Wuthrich, president of Warner Media Variety, “but it accelerated what was already happening.” Wuthrich knows a thing or two about accelerating trends on an even international scale, because Warner Media was a pioneering studio that brought premium video on demand services to China back in 2011.

by marvel Black Widow is a prime example of the quality of a movie in this form of distribution. According to The Envelope, the superhero movie starring Scarlet Johannsson grossed $ 60 million in its first week on the Disney + Premium Access platform. However, not everyone is happy with the way the black Widow to be sold.

Some actors are not too happy

If you follow entertainment news, you know that Scarlet Johansson did what many see as a brave move. pursuing Disney. She took offense at the way Black Widow aired on the company’s streaming service with its theatrical debut. While that made big numbers for PVOD, the film suffered a heavy blow the following week of its debut as fewer and fewer viewers made it to theaters. This, in turn, negatively affected the salary of the actress. It was agreed that Johansson’s salary would be indicated by how Black Widow made at the box office. Seeing how the film’s PVOD release delayed its theatrical performance by two-thirds, the star and his team felt that Johansson would get a shitty deal. His trial ended in a settlement, with the logistics of the deal not yet disclosed.

Countless actresses, like Emma Stone from Cruel and Emily Blunt from Jungle cruise, have found them in similar situations as Disney pursues these hybrid versions.

Publish the pandemic

While premium video on demand has helped Hollywood weather the pandemic, does it have a lifespan once COVID is no longer an issue?

“Whether or not [Premium Access] becomes a big part of our strategy in the future will really depend on consumers “, Disney President Bob Chapek explains in an interview with Bloomberg, “You know, they’re voting with their wallets. They’re going to tell us how they want to watch movies and we’re going to be listening to the consumer.”

The trajectory of premium video on demand value within future Hollywood distribution can only be speculated. No studio has taken a firm stand on whether or not they will continue to carry on their PVOD business as usual when the world finally returns to normal. For now, they’re taking advantage of the strategy’s ever-growing revenue.

“We have learned a lot in terms of consumer behavior and demand through these windows,” says Michael Bonner. “Each studio has its own strategy. Consumer engagement is much more important now than ever before, just earlier in the lifecycle. “

