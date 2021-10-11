Cinema is back in New South Wales with Hollywood headlines





No time to die Theaters are back in NSW as the state emerges from lockdown for those vaccinated against COVID-19. The pent-up demand for entertainment during the 15-week lockdown is expected to bring in record box office receipts. Among the films to come in the next 12 weeks: Bond: No Time To Die, Eternals, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Dune, Spiderman: No Way Home, The Matrix Resurrections and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Val Morgan says he’s gearing up for one of the hottest summers in cinema. The list of new content that is shrinking over the next quarter and through 2022 is the largest ever, so we are confident that cinema will deliver incredible results for our customers, ”said Guy Burbidge, Managing Director of Val Morgan. “We know that high-value young audiences are looking to escape and have immersive experiences to make up for time lost during the lockdown, cinema will be at the forefront of their summer programs. As a cultural activity n ° 1 in Australia, cinema is here to stay offering an unparalleled experience that Australians want to return to. “We expect admissions over the coming weeks and months to absolutely explode. Daniel Craig’s latest outings as 007, which debuted in London two weeks ago, have broken records, both in the era of the pandemic and for a long time. The film’s release schedule:

Eternals: November 4

Bond: No Time to Die: November 11

Boss Baby: The Family Business: November 25

Venom: Let There Be Carnage: November 25

Dune: December 2

Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 16

Maison Gucci: December 26

Song 2: December 26

West Side Story: December 26

Matrix resurrections: January 1

Matrix resurrections: January 1

Ghostbusters: Afterlife: January 1

