When is William Shatner going to space? “Star Trek” actor’s Blue Origin flight postponed to Wednesday





VAN HORN, Texas – Captain Kirk is still planning to fly into space – but has to wait at least one more day. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company Blue Origin announced on Sunday that The flight of “Star Trek” actor William Shatner on New Shepard NS-18 was pushed back due to expected winds at its West Texas launch site. Due to the forecast winds in West Texas, we are pushing # NS18 launch target until Wednesday, October 13. Take-off is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CDT / 1:30 p.m. UTC. The live broadcast begins at T-90 minutes on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. Stay tuned for more details. – Blue origin (@blueorigin) 10 October 2021 Originally scheduled to take off on Tuesday, the second flight of the Blue Origin crew is now targeting take-off for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. CT. The company announced Monday that Shatner will join three other people aboard the capsule, boldly going where no other sci-fi actor has gone. “I plan to look out the window with my nose leaning against the window. The only thing I don’t want to see is a little Gremlin looking at me,” he said in an interview published by Blue Origin , referring to his character in a 1963 episode of “The Twilight Zone”. Shatner will become the oldest person to go to space. Its flight will last only 10 minutes and will not reach more than about 66 miles. Shatner will experience about four minutes of weightlessness before the capsule parachutes onto the desert floor, not far from where it took off. The actor played the role of the commander of the USS Starship Enterprise for three seasons, from 1966 to 1969. He also played Captain Kirk in seven films, including one. Shatner addressed a crowd at New York Comic Con on Thursday and joked about his scheduled take-off. “We are human beings, we make mistakes,” he said. “I think, I’m getting on a rocket and our best guess is that it should be fine. So there is an insignificant little fire of terror. I’m terrified. I’m Captain Kirk and I’m terrified!” At the laughter of the crowd, he said the feeling is not constant. “You know, I’m not really terrified. Yes, I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold,” he told the audience with a laugh. The Associated Press and CNN Wire contributed to this report.

