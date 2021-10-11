Entertainment
Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi Returns as Actor Resumes Filming for “Panchayat” Season 2
Veteran actor Neena Gupta has resumed filming of the second season of the Amazon Prime series Panchayat. The actor shared the news on social media, posting a video.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and scripted by Chandan Kumar, the first season of Panchayat released in April 2020. Created by The Viral Fever, the series has been well received by audiences as well as critics. The series chronicles the life of an engineering student played by actor Jeetendra Kumar, who joins Panchayat secretary in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job opportunities. The series also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Biswajit Sarkar and Chandan Roy in key roles.
Neena Gupta is getting ready for Panchayat Season 2 Pull
In the series, Neena tries out the role of a middle-aged woman named Manju Devi, who is Pradhan from the village. Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a video in which she could be seen wearing her character’s outfit. “Pranaam, Manju Devi agyi hai wapis apne gaon me Panchayat ka season 2 leke, (sic)” (Thanks, Manju Devi is back in his village with season 2 of Panchayat) “, we could hear him say in the short clip.
Looked:
Panchayat season 2 is expected to arrive in late 2021 or early 2022
The first season in eight episodes ofPanchayat was filmed in Madhya Pradesh and followed the life experience of a city boy who gets a low paying job in a village called Phulera. The comedy-drama series received awards for “Best Comedy Show” with “Best Actor”, “Best Supporting Actor (Female)”, “Best Supporting Actor (Male) in a Comedy Series”, going to Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav respectively
The second season of Panchayat can be expected in late 2021 or early 2022. The cast of Panchayat Season 1 will reprise their roles in Season 2. It is not confirmed whether the creators will continue the story or could make a fresh start.
Learn more about Neena Gupta
Besides the Panchayat series, Neena Gupta will be seen in the second season of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, alongside her daughter Masaba Gupta. The show revolves around the life and career of Masaba Gupta. Directed by Sonam Nair, the show’s first season was released last year, and the creators recently wrapped up filming for the next season.
(Image: Neena Gupta / Facebook)
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/web-series/neena-guptas-manju-devi-is-back-as-actor-resumes-shooting-for-panchayat-season-2.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]