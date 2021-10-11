Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi Returns as Actor Resumes Filming for “Panchayat” Season 2

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has resumed filming of the second season of the Amazon Prime series Panchayat. The actor shared the news on social media, posting a video.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and scripted by Chandan Kumar, the first season of Panchayat released in April 2020. Created by The Viral Fever, the series has been well received by audiences as well as critics. The series chronicles the life of an engineering student played by actor Jeetendra Kumar, who joins Panchayat secretary in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job opportunities. The series also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Biswajit Sarkar and Chandan Roy in key roles.

In the series, Neena tries out the role of a middle-aged woman named Manju Devi, who is Pradhan from the village. Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a video in which she could be seen wearing her character’s outfit. “Pranaam, Manju Devi agyi hai wapis apne gaon me Panchayat ka season 2 leke, (sic)” (Thanks, Manju Devi is back in his village with season 2 of Panchayat) “, we could hear him say in the short clip.

Panchayat season 2 is expected to arrive in late 2021 or early 2022

The first season in eight episodes ofPanchayat was filmed in Madhya Pradesh and followed the life experience of a city boy who gets a low paying job in a village called Phulera. The comedy-drama series received awards for “Best Comedy Show” with “Best Actor”, “Best Supporting Actor (Female)”, “Best Supporting Actor (Male) in a Comedy Series”, going to Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav respectively

The second season of Panchayat can be expected in late 2021 or early 2022. The cast of Panchayat Season 1 will reprise their roles in Season 2. It is not confirmed whether the creators will continue the story or could make a fresh start.

Besides the Panchayat series, Neena Gupta will be seen in the second season of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, alongside her daughter Masaba Gupta. The show revolves around the life and career of Masaba Gupta. Directed by Sonam Nair, the show’s first season was released last year, and the creators recently wrapped up filming for the next season.

(Image: Neena Gupta / Facebook)