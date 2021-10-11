I will state my case clearly: Paul Hollywood is a sex symbol. The famous British baker and host of the Great British Bake Off might be a bit of an asshole, sure, but so were James Dean and President Kennedy.

A quick visit to Twitter reveals a clearly polarized public opinion. While a Twitter user tweeted If Paul Hollywood wants a thick bottom he knows where to find me, another said: Thinking of telling Paul Hollywood, sorry, daddy, I was a bad bad baker. However, the best comment was that Paul Hollywood is known as a silver fox because he eats voles and urinates in garbage cans.

Hollywood sex appeal is a common joke on the show as well. In one episode, host Noel Fielding compared Paul’s rear to two beige moons, dancing across the sky, which candidate Maggie said was a pretty cool idea. Hollywood stickers with chiseled abs can be found on Etsy (and made an appearance in Episode 1 of the final season).

Former stars have critical The harshness of Hollywood, and fans love to hate him when he makes contestants cry, but deep down I think many can agree that Paul Hollywood is such a dilf bro, omg, a declaration which was (naturally) followed by two dying emojis.

But what makes Hollywood so sexy? It’s certainly not the way he berates old ladies. There is nothing sexy about it. But it’s so easy to forget his brutality when you see him stretch out his right hand for Hollywood’s elusive handshake. Reserved only for what he considers the most impressive pastries, the handshake is arguably more coveted than the weekly Star Baker crown. This fleshy paw, connected to a forearm thickened by years of kneading dough that emerges from a cuffed shirt and coldly pulled up, is enough to send shivers down your spine.

The effect of the shake remains the same from season to season: a strong hand extended in the silent praise of an otherwise frigid critic is hot, if you’re the type of person who thrives on positive reinforcement. I’ll pass that on to the fact that I’m a Leo, but feel free to read more.

If there’s anything else about Hollywood’s handshake, it’s ocean eyes. With piercing blue eyes, Hollywood must have x-ray vision and can probably read minds. Tucked under a puckered forehead, Hollywood eyes could melt butter, which would then turn into a perfectly un-soggy bottom of a cheesecake or something.

The last piece of this puzzle, and the one that has nothing to do with Paul’s lumberjack limbs or the eyes of the Ice King, is getting baked. In a very cottagecore way (i.e. antithetical to the traditionally male Paul), there is nothing sexier than a loaf of bread, baked just for you. The gift of heartwarming carbohydrates, the luscious and erotic aroma of yeast dough, the time a loved one has spent so you can brush a hot sourdough piece with butter bread and pastry is a language of love.

Especially for post-containment bakers, the comfort and love found at the bottom of a cake pan is certainly part of the hobby appeal. It is not a big step to suggest that baking is intimate, sexual, erotic. There are 200k posts tagged #crumbshot on Instagram. Beyond the flowery aromas and the common joy of a batch of cookies, the art of pastry awakens even when no one is there to share. The way a roll gently rises and falls in the distorted heat of an oven, the dough blatantly licked with a spatula, the soft sizzle of cooling bread in a quiet room.

The eroticism of baking is a big part of Hollywood’s charm. As a prominent face of 21st century bakery, he represents everything. Anyone who can make such delicious things, and especially someone who can show you how it’s done, is deserving of a keen eye, maybe lustful.

Hollywood isn’t a nice guy, and he certainly doesn’t end up last (a real James Bond, he groceries Aston Martins in his spare time). He also has his issues, cheating on his ex-wife with a co-host of another baking contest in 2013. It’s what he called the biggest mistake of my life on a BBC. maintenance at the time, but what other do you say of that sort of thing? Another big mistake in her life came in 2003, when Hollywood dressed as a nazi on a new year’s eve, to which he replied, in 14 years i’m absolutely devastated if it offended anyone. The classic non-excuse, putting the blame on those who were offended, then using his WWII veteran grandfather as proof he doesn’t like the Nazis.

This is to say that Hollywood is not a perfect man. He makes old ladies cry and does his hair like a repressed Guy Fieri. These problematic aspects of Hollywood history might make him less attractive, but they don’t kill his Bake Off sex appeal. Despite its flaws, it remains a sex symbol for bakery lovers everywhere.

The celebrity chef community needs a page from the Hollywood book. The iconic flames that Fieri wears on his clothes are frozen in Paul’s eyes. Bobby Flay’s suave daddy style comes with a rugged British twist. Even the smile of Giada De Laurentiiss is fortunately softened into a sly and omniscient smile. In all fairness, I concede that, from a style standpoint, Hollywood is lacking. But his hands are his hands, no matter which sleeve they come out of.

Daily Arts writer Ross London can be contacted at [email protected]