Review: In Chicken & Biscuits, a sweet but dated comic recipe





Such insight and provocation is otherwise rare in Chicken & Biscuits. The same goes for any real tension. Whether the family will accept Logan, whether the sisters will reconcile, whether the mystery guest at the funeral (NaTasha Yvette Williams) will be explained are hardly questions; they are more like a packing list. In that sense, the play feels dramatically complacent and underdeveloped, suggesting that its trip to Broadway after a shortened pandemic at the Queens Theater in 2020 could have benefited from a shutdown along the way. Still, it’s at least a little unfair to watch a family comedy this way. Lyons, an actor himself before turning to dramatic writing, is his Broadway debut as a writer, and Levingston as a director operates here in a different tradition from most contemporary dishes, which are built on ideas and arguments. Chicken & Biscuits is built on feel, more like a musical or even an opera. In the long funeral scene itself, the eulogies of several family members work like tunes, delivered in the old-fashioned park-and-bark style. They don’t care so much about conveying the action as they are bringing auditory pleasure, and indeed Lewis’ satire of a preacher’s winder, with stretched vowels and rushed syncopations, is more than halfway. some singing. In any case, Lyon is more interested in the family at every moment by playing its track of laughter and its track of tears than in drawing realistic portraits of characters or in scoring sociological points. The cast, including five actors also making their Broadway debuts, for the most part fill the character outlines with confidence. As for the sociological points, we can hardly say more in a treatise than Dede Ayite with the costumes and Nikiya Mathis with the wigs. So if Chicken & Biscuits isn’t deep work, that doesn’t mean it’s pointless. Its sauce is just another name for schmaltz. Thinking back, as a Jew, to the Jewish families that Broadway audiences grew to love in unsophisticated, high-cholesterol comedies, I have to admit that even though I laughed and took turns backing away from their cartoons, I felt relieved of the more pernicious problem of otherness. Representation matters. I see a lot of important and needed new work on the problem of darkness in a racist society or rather, the problem of whiteness. They are filled with angst and little funerals. What I rarely see are works about the lives of black Americans that are certainly not problem pieces. Their sunshine is just as necessary, as garish as the aquamarine and pimping the corpse. Chicken & Biscuits Until January 2 at the Circle in the Square Theater, Manhattan; 212-239-6200, chickenandbiscuitsbway.com. Duration: 2 hours.

