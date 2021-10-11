Friday Night Lights actor joins OITNB star’s new Netflix series





Taylor Kitsch, known for playing Tim Riggins in the NBC drama Friday night lights, is expected to join Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick in a new Netflix drama titled Pain killer. He is the latest star to join the series, which is a dramatization exploring the depths of America’s opioid crisis, with a particular focus on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The show is based on journalist Patrick Radden Keefe’s article in the New Yorker, “The Family Who Built an Empire of Pain” and the book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deception and the Origin of the Opioid Epidemic in the United States by Barry Meier. Meier is a consultant on the series. Jim Spellman / WireImage Related: Orange is the new black The star takes center stage in the trailer for Processing the comeback Kitsch will play Glen Kryger, a man whose life is turned upside down after sustaining an injury and taking opioids to cope with pain. Aduba will play Edie, an investigator investigating Purdue and trying to build a case against the company amid the crisis, while Broderick will play the infamous Richard Sackler, a senior executive at Purdue Pharma and face of the Sackler family. John Alès (Euphoria), Sam Anderson (Lost), Caroline Bartczak (Most Dangerous Game), Jack Mulhern (Easttown mare), Ana Cruz Kayne, Ron Lea (Black orphan), Tyler Ritter (Back home), West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi and John Rothman also joined the series. Netflix Related: Orange is the new black Star Uzo Aduba confirms marriage as she celebrates her first birthday Ales plays Gregory Fitzgibbons, a doctor from rural West Virginia, Anderson plays Richard’s (Broderick) Father Raymond Sackler, Bartczak plays Glen Lily’s wife, Mulhern plays Glen Tyler’s stepson, Kayne is an ambitious young lawyer, Lea will play Bill Havens, a seasoned lawyer, and Ritter is American lawyer John Brownlee. The show is directed and produced by Peter Berg, with whom Kitsch previously worked on Friday night lights and Battleship. Production of the six-part series has already started, with release slated for early 2022. Buy Netflix e-gift cards Netflix

