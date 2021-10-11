Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 today





Would you believe that it was not Jai but Veeru who was the initial choice to play the cop in Zanjeer? Yes, Dharmendra had brought the script from Salim-Javeds to Prakash Mehra and really wanted to play Vijay, but had to give up right before the movie started due to a family engagement. Not wanting to wait, the producer-director handed the role to Dev Anand who turned it down because they had never worked together and the evergreen star was reluctant to partner with a complete stranger. I have often tried to imagine Dev sahab spitting out the now iconic dialogue, Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye sharafat se khade raho yeh police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi, but the mind can only conjure up an image of ‘Amitabh Bachchan as Zanjeers angry young man. However, before landing the now iconic role, he had reached Raaj Kumar, but Jaani wanted to shoot in Chennai where he was shooting another film. Eventually, his writing duo suggested the name of Amitabh Bachchans, impressed after seeing him in a fight streak in Bombay To Goa. And Mehra agreed after watching the movie, anyone who could take on Shatrughan Sinha would be able to match Prans’ fiery stories as Vijays Pathan’s dushman turned dost, Sher Khan. Since he was the friend of his eldest son, Amit, Pran sahab approved of their choice and this is how Amitabh Bachchan came on board. The Bollywood Shahenshah, who turns 79 today, made his debut in 1969 at Khwaja Ahmed Abbass Saat Hindustani. Suneel Darshan, whose father distributed the film, points out that even in a crowd of six actors, the tall and brooding Bachchan who played Anwar Ali, a Muslim poet from Bihar, stood out. However, he had to fight 13 flops before winning his first race. Suneel was only 13 when he saw Zanjeer on a test show and admits being impressed by Bachchan’s energy and aggressiveness on screen. He and his father were convinced that the film would be a success and therefore also his main character. They were right, Zanjeeer followed by Deeewar and Sholay made Amitabh Bachchan a household name and to this day he comes into our living room every night to entertain, captivate and educate with his game show, KBC. Amitabh Bachchan in Shehenshah A quarter of a century later, Suneel worked with Bachchan in Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love which he wrote, produced and directed. The filmmaker informs that at the time, the actor was simultaneously filming Karan Johars Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. It would shoot for Karan from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., arrive on my set at 7 p.m. and continue until 2 a.m. every day. He was never late and he never complained, Suneel informs with appreciation. When they switched to day shifts, Bachchan, as always, was on time. Once, for a 9am shoot with Akshay Kumar at Hiranandani Garden in Powai, a suburb of Mumbai, he arrived an hour and a half late. He apologized profusely, informing me that he had been up all night while a doctor looked after his elderly parents (Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan) who were not doing well, Suneil shares, always impressed by his sincerity, dedication and dedication to his parents. And that’s Amitabh Bachchan for you, an actor and a gentleman.

