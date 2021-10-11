Bollywood is going to give cinemas a KICK START!





“The opening of the theaters is timely to coincide with the festival season and give a big boost.”

“We expect box office collections to reach 2019 levels when they stood at Rs 10,000 crore.”

Reports by Surajit Das Gupta. IMAGE: Workers spray disinfectant into an empty PVR multiplex. Photograph: Adnan Abidi / Reuters A revival of the film industry is imminent with nearly 100 films set for release in the next four months and the government of Maharashtra allowing theaters to reopen after October 22. Maharashtra is essential for the Hindi film industry (32 out of 100 films are in Hindi) as it accounts for between 27 and 30 percent of its box office collections across India, largely determining the success or l failure of a movie. The state also represents one-fifth of the country’s 3,000 multiplexes and 400 single screens. Once the cinemas in Maharashtra reopen, that means almost 97% of the country’s total cinema screens will be open, with 50% seat restrictions or at full capacity, as in Karnataka and Telangana. Kamal Gianchandani, President of the Multiplex Association of India and Managing Director of PVR Pictures, seemed delighted. “What we’ll see is a 25% increase in the number of releases each week (for Hindi and regional films) for the next four months, compared to pre-COVID-19 periods. There will be at least one movie with blockbuster potential every two weeks in Hindi. It’s unprecedented, ”said Gianchandani. According to Hong Kong-based Media Partners Asia, which tracks the entertainment industry, next year will see double the usual number (5 or 6) of tentpole films – about one per month. In 2020, box office receipts stood at a dismal Rs 2,000 crore / Rs 20 billion (all movies, including Hindi) as theaters were closed from March. In 2021, however, despite theaters remaining closed for five to six months, releases over the next three months will help box office collections reach around Rs 6,000 crore / Rs 60 billion, according to MPA. “Many of these films have waited for their theatrical release in the past 18 to 24 months. The opening of theaters is timely to coincide with the festival season and provide a big boost. We expect the collections at the box office reach 2019 levels when they were 10,000 crore rupees / 100 billion rupees, ”said Mihir Shah, MPA vice president. Gianchandani’s projections are more conservative. He believes 2021 will be around 35-40% of 2019 box office collections and that figure will rise to around 50% of 2019 levels next year. But multiplex owners are thinking of raising ticket prices to meet, not the losses they have suffered, but the cost of inflation. With more than 1,000 screens in Maharashtra about to open, Bollywood production houses, excited by the news, are already announcing release dates for their films. Yash Raj Films announced four films for 2021 and early 2022 which includes Jayeshbhai jordaar with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, and Bunty aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Reliance Entertainment announces the release of two great films: Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif during Diwali, and the highly anticipated ’83. featuring Ranveer Singh on India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup at Christmas.

