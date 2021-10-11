5 times the actor reigned on the small screen





Ronit Bose Roy has worked in various mediums for over 30 years. Playing, he says, is “not really a question of the end point, but of the journey.” From Kasautii Zindagii Kay to KD Pathak to Adalat, Roy has captured the hearts of Indian audiences throughout his career. The actor is one of the few outstanding celebrities who seems to age well like wine. His professional trajectory has also been quite astonishing, ranging from a life in Nagpur to the city of showbiz. Let’s take a look at some of the most memorable actors and biggest performances on the small screen so far. Kasautii Zindagii Kay Who doesn’t remember Mr. Bajaj? Roy is still sometimes mistakenly identified as Mr. Bajaj due to his legendary performance in Kasautii Zindagi Kay Season 1. With his performance, he reinvented the concept of “Bad Boy”. He was shrewd, charming, cunning, and ruthless in his pursuit of personal gain. Despite the fact that Roy doesn’t look anything like this in reality, he managed to polish his spool image. Adalat Roy portrayed KD Pathak, a defense attorney, in the courtroom drama. He played the character of a smart, unorthodox lawyer who was ready to dive deep into each case and stand by his client until justice is served. The fluid and seamless approach he showed on screen as Pathak is very similar to his laid back personality in real life. Adalat was an episodic show that aired on television for six years. Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar Due to their adult children, the show’s main male actor Dr Nachiket Khanna (a cardiac surgeon) is forced to reestablish a connection with his ex-wife. Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar successfully addressed the issue of adult relationships and, of course, Nachiket Khanna’s portrayal of Roy was the centerpiece of the series. Bandini Bandini was an unusual but charming story for him to tackle. Roy, who plays the tough, rigid Thakur who marries a much younger woman for professional reasons, is considered the villain of the series. Roy was propelled into a whole new realm of action as a result of this. The actor was brilliant in his art, winning the hearts of his viewers at the end of the drama despite a bad side, where he managed to gently change his character’s attitude. Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Fans were upset and distressed at first when Mihir’s appearance changed, as is often the case in the Hindi drama series. The grace with which Roy played the role of Mihir, on the other hand, immediately won him affection and praise from admirers and audiences alike. Roy’s sensitivity while portraying the character struck a chord in the hearts of every viewer. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

