More support for Bollywood’s SRK after Ali Fazal, Anjana

Support for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan since his son Aryan Khan was arrested has only grown stronger, especially after Aryan Khan’s bail application was rejected on Friday and sent to the Arthur Road prison. Actors Ali Fazal and Anjana Sukhani mocked Bengaluru-based Byjus after it was reported that a multinational educational technology company decided to put a hiatus on commercials featuring SRK.
By'e'ju… Another brick in the wall
As SRK said, “if I don’t get an award, it’s a loss of that award”. So enjoy your loss of Byju. He will always be a winner. https://t.co/W2r3w9g3Ad
– Harneet Singh October 9, 2021
Previously, veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar, actor Shekhar Suman and many others had rallied behind SRK, saying the hardships would not “deter his soul.”
He clashed and achieved an unprecedented conquest. Known hv @iamsrk for a long time to know that hardships will not discourage his soul. As the world teaches their young boy through injuries, I’m sure the fighter’s son will definitely stand up for himself. Blessings to the young man.
– Raj Babbar October 10, 2021
In a tweet late Saturday night, Suman recalled how Shah Rukh was the only colleague in the industry who contacted him when his oldest son passed away. The 58-year-old actor wrote that he is saddened to know what Shah Rukh has to go through as a parent.
When I lost my eldest son Aayush at the age of 11, Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to see me personally while I was filming in Film City, hugged me and told me of his https://t.co/LLwSlEJiOt extremely pained to know what he has to go through as a father @iamsrk
– Shekhar Suman October 9, 2021
My heart goes to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri https://t.co/NfuiZvw9JJ a parent, I can totally understand what they are doing https://t.co/e0bGNbRaT9is not easy for parents to go through this kind of torment and hardship no matter what @iamsrk
– Shekhar Suman October 9, 2021
Previously, filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary took to Twitter and asked how many producers, directors who have worked with the 55-year-old star over the past 30 years “stand in solidarity with him today?”
How many producers, directors who have worked with #SRK over the past 30 years stand in solidarity with him today?
– DHOOPASHWINI October 8, 2021
Responding to him, music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted on Saturday night that he stood by Shah Rukh during these trying times. Dadlani has composed music for superstar films like “Om Shanti Om”, “Ra.One” and “Chennai Express” with co-composer Shekhar Ravjianii. The composer wrote that the superstar’s family are being used as “an easy target” to distract from the drug seizure at Adani-operated Mundra port in Gujarat’s Kutch district and the Lakhimpur violence on October 3 in Uttar Pradesh in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.
If composers matter, I am.
SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, an easy target to distract from the transport of 3000 kg of Taliban drugs to Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a member of the BJP / MLA.
Directly. https://t.co/dtk4YJ7ZHW
– VISHAL DADLANI October 9, 2021
They join a growing list of Bollywood people who have supported Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan, interior designer, including Hrithik Roshan, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta, actors Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi , Somy Ali and comedian Johnny Lever. Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested on October 3 along with seven other people when the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) arrested a drug party aboard a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road Prison after a Mumbai court rejected his request for bail.