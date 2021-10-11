Share this article:

Police were seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who shot and killed a woman on Sunday aboard a subway red line train at the Hollywood / Vine station.

Officers were dispatched to the station around 5:10 a.m. in response to a call for a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. When they arrived at the scene, the citizens were performing CPR on the woman, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses saw a restless suspect pacing the train. He had a verbal argument with the victim, who was sitting nearby, police said. The train stopped at (the) Hollywood / Vine (station). The suspect shot the victim and got off the train on Hollywood Boulevard in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man wearing a blue jacket and shorts, a black hat and a surgical mask.

LAPD West Bureau homicide investigators urged anyone with information regarding the homicide or the suspect to call them at 213-382-9470.

Trains were skipping Hollywood / Vine station during the death investigation and bus shuttles were requested, Metro said.

Trains resumed normal service around 12:20 p.m., according to a tweet from LA Metro Rider Alerts.

Woman shot dead on Hollywood subway red line was last modified: through

>> Want to read more stories like this? Receive our free daily newsletters here!

Follow us: