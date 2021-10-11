Cesar Romero: Hollywood star, WWII sailor

Cesar Romero served as a winch operator aboard the USS Cavalier during the Battle of the Mariana Islands (USCG) Posted on October 10, 2021 at 11:38 PM by

[By Nora L. Chidlow]

In the hours before dawn on June 15, 1944, American cannon fire fell from the sky and Allied planes plunged into the air to rain destruction on the Mariana Islands. It was the start of D-Day in the Pacific War, just days after Normandy. The mission, Operation “Forager”, was to capture the three most important islands in the Mariana Range – Saipan, Guam and Tinian. Two attack forces and a reserve force, made up of units from the Navy, Navy and Coast Guard, were responsible for carrying out the attack.

The Marianas are some 3,500 miles from Hawaii, so each Allied ship had to bring whatever it needed. There was no way to restock; no nearby bases for air support; the wounded had to be treated on the spot; and there was nowhere to fall back. Nevertheless, 25 days later, all three islands were in Allied hands. The flagship of the Commander of the Reserve Transport Group and the Commander of Transport Division Seven was the coastguard manned transport USS Rider. To the winches on board Rider, fully responsible for moving the landing craft, vehicles and troops amid all the action was Hollywood star Cesar Romero.

Born in New York City on February 15, 1907, Romero was the son of Cesar Romero and Maria Mantilla. Her father ran a sugar import business before the stock market collapsed in 1929. Her mother was the daughter of famous Cuban national José Martí, who was killed in action during the liberation of Cuba from Spain. Romero later recounted, “I have Cuban origins, but I’m from New York. I am a Latin from Manhattan.

Romero attended school in New York and Connecticut with the intention of becoming a banker. He began this career as a messenger for the Bank of New York, but a chance meeting with New York socialite Elizabeth Higgins changed everything. She needed a dance partner, and the six-foot-three handsome Romero was happy to oblige her.

For most of the late 1920s, Romero danced at several East Coast dining clubs. In 1933, he danced in the Broadway show “Dinner at Eight”. That same year, he drew the attention of small New York film company Trojan Pictures, which played Romero as Tony Rico in the movie “The Shadow Laughs”. The following year, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) chose Romero as the gigolo in “The Thin Man,” and his film career took off. Romero later admitted, “I’ve never been a prominent man, and very rarely have I taken a photo where I had the girl.”

Romero appeared in nearly 50 films before WWII; However, after the United States entered the war, Romero preferred to serve his country rather than take action. On October 22, 1942, he joined the coast guard as an apprentice sailor. His enlistment made national headlines.

After 10 weeks at Coast Guard training camp on the West Coast in Alameda, Calif., Romero boarded the only Coast Guard vessel he would serve on, the transport manned by the Coast Guard. Rider. His duty was to operate deck cranes, rotate 18,000 pound barges and other landing craft from the deck to the side of the ship during invasions, as well as bring craft and cargo on board. . He would reload the machine on board the ship and hoist the wounded and wounded in combat on board. At headquarters, he also served as a “first powder compact” on a forward five-inch cannon. He applied for this combat duty and obtained it by beating the competition of men 10 to 20 years his junior.

While on duty, Romero did not want any special treatment and he received none. He took orders and performed his duties. As he will recall later, he “knew the service was going to be difficult [but] this [wasn’t] half as bad as expected. His comrades admired him for his work ethic and his desire to be treated like a member of the crew, not a celebrity.

During the shift, Romero would get up every morning between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., sweep his quarters, empty the trash cans, and get things ready for the day. He always obeyed orders and slept in ordinary bunk beds. He participated in recreational activities aboard ships, helping to organize variety shows for Rider crew. On the loose, he did what his shipmates did: sightseeing, partying, and visiting local USOs. Romero was earning $ 76 per month in the service and never spent more than his Coast Guard salary. In Saipan, Romero also donated blood to save the lives of injured Marines. As Rider The captain would later say: “He is a man with an extraordinarily fine character.

In October 1944, after having fought in Saipan and Tinian, Rider returned to Pearl Harbor. For the remainder of his Coast Guard career, Romero participated in morale events and war bond rallies, often speaking at war production factories. Often recognized in his Coast Guard uniform, he signed countless autographs before his speeches. He also appeared on the “Tars & SPARs” radio show with fellow Coast Guard celebrities Rudy Vallee and Janet Blair.

In April 1944, Romero rose to the rank of Leading Seaman and later became Boatswain’s Mate. He was discharged at the end of the war in 1945 and resumed his career in Hollywood. In 1957, he hosted the TV show “The Beach Pounders”, the true story of Nazi saboteurs who landed on a remote beach on Long Island and were captured by the Coast Guard.

Cesar Romero never married. He was best known for his six “Cisco Kid” movies from the 1930s and 1940s and his role as “Joker” in the Batman television series in the 1960s. He died in California on January 1, 1994, at the age of 86. years. He was a Hollywood star, but as a wartime coast guard he was just “one of the guys.”

Nora L. Chidlow is an archivist with the United States Coast Guard.

