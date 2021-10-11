Amitabh Bachchan turns 79. Ajay Devgn in Rakul Preet, Bollywood wishes Big B happy birthday





Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 79th birthday today (October 11). As the actor’s family prepares for his birthday, his co-stars and friends in the film industry have taken to social media to wish him his special day. Take a look at the celebrity wishes for Big B: Ajay Devgn shared a photo with Big B and wrote: “Sir, looking at you through a different lens has taught me what it is to be a real artist. Happy birthday dear Amitji @SrBachchanb (sic).” Sir, looking at you from a different perspective has taught me what it is to be a true artist.

Happy birthday dear Amitji@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/v3V5qhQO3w Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2021 Suniel Shetty wrote: “All lines start where you are, Mr. Bachchan and you will always find me in that line. Bless you sir. #FanBoyForever #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan. @SrBachchan (sic).” All lines start where you are Mr. Bachchan and you will always find me in that line. Be blessed sir. #FanBoyForever #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan. @SrBachchan Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2021 Shatrughan Sinha wrote: “Happy birthday to dear friend, national icon, one and only @SrBachchan a great, prosperous, healthy and happy birthday. Long live the nation’s favorite (sic).” Happy birthday to a dear friend, national icon, one and the only one @SrBachchan a great, prosperous, healthy and happy birthday. Long live the nation’s favorite. pic.twitter.com/RtGjqtaWf4 Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 11, 2021 Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Happy happy birthday sir !! wish you much joy, good health and all beautiful things. You are such an inspiration and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to work with you. most amazing year @SrBachchan (sic). “ Happy Birthday Sir !! wish you much joy, good health and all beautiful things you are such an inspiration and so grateful to have the opportunity to work with you have the most amazing year @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/vba28mQBXO Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 11, 2021 Take a look at other such birthday wishes for BIg B: I wish my beloved big brother, my forever guru, the one and only Amit Ji @SrBachchan a very happy birthday. Many happy comebacks !! Health, happiness and more power for you Amit ji !! pic.twitter.com/h3Q5wyrB4n Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2021 Happy birthday my beautiful paapajiiiii @SrBachchan

You really are the most awesome .. We love you! Thank you for being the most amazing human being. We wish you all the love, health and happiness Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 11, 2021 HAPPY 79 @SrBachchan !! And always forward with passion and ferocity .. Thank you sir for always inspiring me. Best wishes and good luck !!! pic.twitter.com/lx2LzwxyuZ Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) October 11, 2021 On the work side, Amitabh Bachchan has several films in the works. These include Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Nagraj Munjule’s sports drama Jhund. READ ALSO | Amitabh Bachchan Mistakes Age in Birthday Message, Daughter Shweta Corrects

