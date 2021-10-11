Entertainment
Neena Gupta admits losing roles because she didn’t know the rules of the game, then learned to make 10 calls a day | Bollywood
Neena Gupta has a proven track record in Bollywood but confessed that she initially ignored the rules of the game and ended up losing roles because of it. The actor revealed in his book that she is still waiting for the filmmakers to call her back, when she should have called them herself.
Neena had written in her autobiography how she missed the opportunity to work with famous filmmaker Shekhar Kapur simply because she hadn’t called him back.
Speaking about the incident to a major daily, Neena said, “It’s like in any industry, you can’t go into a business without knowing the rules of the game. Like I said, I don’t. Didn’t call Shekhar Kapur back because I thought he told me he would call me back. If there was someone advising me, I wouldn’t have missed the opportunity. “
“Later, I was advised to write down the names of people to call in a week, make at least 10 calls a day, and keep calling until there is an answer. I didn’t know all of this, ”she added. .
Neena made headlines a few years ago, when she posted an Instagram message asking for work. The incident was recreated in the semi-fictional show Masaba Masaba.
Also Read: Neena Gupta Says She Started Working For Money In Movies: A Movie Is Often On TV And I Cringe
Neena is now set to return with the second season of the Panchayat show. She also has a few films in the works, including Goodbye and Uunchai.
Neena was recently seen in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh-starre, Sardar Ka Grandson, in which she played the matriarch of a Punjabi family.
