Taapsee Pannu swims against patriarchy in Bollywood; reveals that “actresses of stature now REFUSE to be adornments in a men’s movie” [EXCLUSIVE]

Male-directed films have dominated cinema around the world, not just in Bollywood, since the film’s inception. But since we prefer to talk about the Hindi film industry at the moment after all, we are more closely associated with it.BollywoodLife recently caught up with an exclusive interview with Taapsee Pannu, one of the best actresses to voice her views against male domination in the Hindi films, and what is being done to gradually change it. Revealing what the music of our years was, the actress shed light on how actresses these days are swimming against patriarchy in Bollywood. Also read – Taapsee Pannu REVEALS that “the biggest male stars don’t play roles” in front of her; says “Women are used to minimum screen space” [EXCLUSIVE]

In explaining how actresses these days reject small roles or when they have nothing to do with male-dominated movies, Taapsee Pannusaid, I think, without really making a statement, a lot of actresses do. Now you can see that actresses of a certain stature and caliber refuse to be a mere ornament in a men’s movie unless they have something substantial to do. As an actor, it is right that you know that the number of scenes does not matter, but the impact of the scenes. If you see in recent times, actresses known for their credibility have stopped acting in films where there are only ornaments. You won’t see them in those kinds of movies anymore. So, it’s not really said in that many words, but, yeah, I believe the actresses are taking that call now. Right now you are moving towards equality, it is still a long way off, if you give up now things will not be equal even for future generations. Read also – Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu drops a huge SURPRISE on the release date of his film; REVEAL why there have been no announcements so far [EXCLUSIVE]

Taapsee Pannu’s next film is Rashmi Rocket, which will be released direct in OTT on ZEE5. Also Read – From Rashmi Rocket to Maidaan: New Bollywood Movies Releasing In October 2021 In Theaters, OTT That Will Keep You Hanging On The Screens

