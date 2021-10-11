Entertainment
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla applaud Kashmera Shah after she “eat apples”
The loyalty of Bigg Boss fans is undeniable. Today Rubina Dilaik is trending again for her wild side. This happened after she responded to a comment from Kashmera Shah. After a while, Abhinav Shukla also applauded the comment. Bigg Boss 14 has been a successful season, but there is no denying that it only gained momentum after the entry of some former contenders like Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan and others. Kashmera Shah said that this time around the creators have a good mix of people who seem to be interested in playing the game rather than spending time on the show.
Rubina Dilaik fans have reminded her that she is one of the most beloved winners of the series so far. Last year, Rahul Vaidya was a finalist.
I just saw last night’s episode and this season of @Great leader kick ass from last season. Great work team to recruit interesting people who are interested in the game and don’t spend all of their time doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeSalmanKhan # bb15
Kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 9, 2021
I send you love and strength https://t.co/IeIZMhlXis
Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) 10 October 2021
For anyone struggling to tweet something, seemingly smart to come back and do another INSIPIDE pass in BB, I’ll send 10kg of apples and if you don’t get another pass. Does yoga really help? ! #wasteoftweet
Abhinav Shukla (@ ashukla09) 10 October 2021
Thank you but I avoid false love and false strength. So should you
Kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) 10 October 2021
We can see that Abhinav Shukla was rather sarcastic in his tweet. The couple faced a lot of criticism for doing next to nothing on the show rather than dealing with their personal issues. But that changed towards the end of the show as they got pretty active. That’s what Rubina Dilaik fans tweeted …
it’s back in the list …
craze .. kre … ???
SAVAGE BOSS LADY RUBINA
LADY SEWERS TRASHMERA#RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/71fwkCeQGe
RUBINAV lifebuoy page .. (@ Pinky233011) 10 October 2021
She has no job so she digs on rubinav so that she attracts attention and someone gives her work or someone calls her in bb15 #RubinaDilaik
Priti Wani (@priti_wani) 10 October 2021
What do you think of this latest Twitter war between these two parties. Let us know…
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/bigg-boss-14-winner-rubina-dilaik-and-abhinav-shukla-clap-back-at-kashmera-shah-after-she-takes-a-dig-at-them-eating-apples-1929680/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]