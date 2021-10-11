Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla applaud Kashmera Shah after she “eat apples”

The loyalty of Bigg Boss fans is undeniable. Today Rubina Dilaik is trending again for her wild side. This happened after she responded to a comment from Kashmera Shah. After a while, Abhinav Shukla also applauded the comment. Bigg Boss 14 has been a successful season, but there is no denying that it only gained momentum after the entry of some former contenders like Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan and others. Kashmera Shah said that this time around the creators have a good mix of people who seem to be interested in playing the game rather than spending time on the show. Read also – Sana Makbul of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ends his friendship with Rahul Vaidya; says ‘I can never talk to him again’

Rubina Dilaik fans have reminded her that she is one of the most beloved winners of the series so far. Last year, Rahul Vaidya was a finalist. Also Read – Rubina Dilaik’s Sizzling Red Bikini Look Will Set Your Hearts On Fire See Pics

I just saw last night’s episode and this season of @Great leader kick ass from last season. Great work team to recruit interesting people who are interested in the game and don’t spend all of their time doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeSalmanKhan # bb15 Kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 9, 2021

I send you love and strength https://t.co/IeIZMhlXis Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) 10 October 2021

For anyone struggling to tweet something, seemingly smart to come back and do another INSIPIDE pass in BB, I’ll send 10kg of apples and if you don’t get another pass. Does yoga really help? ! #wasteoftweet Abhinav Shukla (@ ashukla09) 10 October 2021

Thank you but I avoid false love and false strength. So should you Kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) 10 October 2021

We can see that Abhinav Shukla was rather sarcastic in his tweet. The couple faced a lot of criticism for doing next to nothing on the show rather than dealing with their personal issues. But that changed towards the end of the show as they got pretty active. That’s what Rubina Dilaik fans tweeted … Also Read – Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Ignites The Internet With Her Steamy Bikini Pics From Her Maldives Vacation Photos

SAVAGE BOSS LADY RUBINA

LADY SEWERS TRASHMERA#RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/71fwkCeQGe RUBINAV lifebuoy page .. (@ Pinky233011) 10 October 2021

She has no job so she digs on rubinav so that she attracts attention and someone gives her work or someone calls her in bb15 #RubinaDilaik Priti Wani (@priti_wani) 10 October 2021

What do you think of this latest Twitter war between these two parties. Let us know…

