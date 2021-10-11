“A remake doesn’t have to be a repeat” – Shaad Ali: Bollywood News





Talented but underused director Shaad Ali is back after a long hiatus with what looks like a messbreaker on Netflix. His first web series Call my agent is his first in three years. Its last director was the well-received sports film Soorma. I know it’s been a long time. But I didn’t want to work with a producer that I wasn’t totally comfortable with. Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment is a soul mate. It is a pleasure to work with someone so polished. I liked to do Call my agent with Applause Entertainment. We’re already collaborating on something else, says Shaad, who is excited to stream his first digital project starting October 29. I’m nervous because Call my agent takes me to a new space. Also because the original content in French Ten percent was so popular all over the world. My challenge was to make a remake that preserved the flavor and tongue-in-cheek humor of the original while still having a life of its own. There’s no point in making a remake that just copies the original, Shaad says. He is grateful to his cast. Soni and Rajat are invaluable. Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor are the perfect actors for their roles. While Aahana simply owns her character, Ayush is a newcomer. But his performance is perfect. I also have a lot of Bollywood stars like Richa Chaddha, Ali Faizal, Dia Mirza and Farah Khan who play themselves, not because they were kind enough to be a part of my series, but also because each was necessary for the role they played. Shaad hopes he could do the remake justice. I know how to be faithful to the original without making an invisible copy. I did it in Saathiya which was a remake of Mani Ratnams Alai Payuthe. Also Read: Shaad Ali Calls On Multiple Bollywood Stars For Hindi Adaptation Of Call My Agent BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

