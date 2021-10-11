MUST READ! These Bollywood Celebrities Divorced Twice Or More





Over the years, we have seen celebrities who have been married for a decade or more part ways with their partners. From Sanjay Dutt to Aamir Khan, the weddings of these celebrities often did not last long. So, check out the list of some of the most well-known entertainment stars who have divorced multiple times and gone on with their lives. Aamir Khan When Aamir Khan announced his separation from Kiran Rao, everyone was taken aback. Aamir was previously married for over 16 years to Reena Dutta, from whom he filed for divorce in 2002. From his first marriage he has two children, Junaid and Ira. Then he married Kiran Rao. Later, in a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran said they would separate and continue to co-parent their son Azad. Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt first married Richa Sharma in 1987. Although it is not known whether the actor filed for divorce from Sharma or not, it is rumored that he did so in 1993. Richa is sadly deceased. in 1996. Following his unexpected death, Dutt married Rhea Pillai, with whom he had a short-lived relationship. Sanjay is now married to Maanyata Dutt and has two children, Shahraan and Iqra. Also Read: Urmila Matondkar Imitates Aditya’s Expressions From ‘Rangeela’ On ‘Zee Comedy Show’ Kishore kumar Kishore Kumar, the late great singer, has married four times during his life. Kumar married Leena Chandavarkar after divorcing Ruma Ghosh, Madhubala and Yogeeta Bali. Neelima Azim Actor Pankaj Kapur was Neelima Azeem’s first husband. Neelima and Pankaj went their separate ways when their marriage didn’t work out. She married Rajesh Khattar after her divorce from Pankaj, but their marriage did not last long. She married Raza Ali Khan after Rajesh. Their marriage, however, was short-lived, lasting only five years. To read also: Awesome! SRK fans rally outside Mannat, express unconditional love amid difficult phase Karan singh grover Karan Singh Grover married Shraddha Nigam in 2008. Within ten months of their marriage, they separated. Later, Karan married Jennifer Winget, his Dill Mill Gayye co-star. But Karan’s marriage to Jennifer didn’t last very long. He is currently married to Bipasha Basu. CREDIT: Times Now News

