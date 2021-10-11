Actor David Boreanaz opens up about season one of “Seal Team”, which airs Sunday night on CBS – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Foul odor in Carson gets ‘nuisance declaration’ from city and county officialsLaurie Perez reports from Carson where city and county leaders plan to declare a “nuisance statement,” which will open funds to deal with the foul smell of hydrogen sulfide in the air. For residents, however, some say it’s like living under a new kind of lockdown. 2 hours ago

Human remains discovered in the Yucca ValleyResearchers looking for a missing woman have found human remains today. It could take several weeks before these remains are identified, although the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department is looking for Lauren Cho, 31, who went missing in June. Authorities did not say whether they believed the remains belonged to Cho. 2 hours ago

Police examine security footage linked to shooting death of woman at Hollywood subway stationRick Montanez reports from Hollywood where police are still looking for a man who shot a woman on Saturday morning in the subway station and then fled. 2 hours ago

Suspected assault in custody after stalemate in Rancho Santa MargaritaDeputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have been embroiled in an hour-long standoff that ended with the arrest of a suspected assault suspect now charged with assault with a deadly weapon. 2 hours ago

Southwest Airlines suffers longer delays and cancellations than other airlinesJake Reiner reports from LAX where frustrated and tired travelers find themselves stranded as Southwest airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights across the country on Sunday. 2 hours ago

Suspected assault on deadlock with Orange County Sheriff’s DepartmentA suspect is at a stalemate with Orange County MPs after apparently fleeing an earlier assault, in which a victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries at Rancho Santa Margarita. 4 hours ago

Actor David Boreanaz opens up about ‘Seal Team’ season premiere, which airs Sunday night on CBSDavid Boreanaz talks with Lesley Marin about the season premiere of his show “Seal Team”, which airs Sunday night at 10 p.m. on CBS. 5 hours ago

10,000 runners took part in the Long Beach Marathon on SundayRunners from 44 states and 19 different nations competed in the annual Long Beach Marathon on Sunday. All participants had to be fully immunized. 6 hours ago

CicLAvia returns in “Heart Of LA” which debuted 10 years agoCicLAvia celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday, commemorating the ride by plotting its inaugural route through Los Angeles. 6 hours ago

Charger fans react to county’s new mandate requiring proof of vaccinationBrittney Hopper reports from SoFi Stadium where fans were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. 6 hours ago

Gunman escapes after shooting and killing woman at Hollywood subway stationRick Montanez reports from Hollywood the latest developments regarding the death of a woman, shot by a man still at large, at the subway station. 6 hours ago

Fatal shooting involving deputy near WhittierLA County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a fatal Sunday shooting in unincorporated LA near Whittier. 6 hours ago

The Chargers beat the Browns 47-42 on Sunday at SoFi StadiumJim Hill and Beto Duran recap the battle between the Cleveland Browns and the LA Chargers, a game that included 41 total points scored in the fourth quarter, including 26 coming from the Bolts. 7 hours ago

Markina Brown’s weather forecast (October 10)Fall conditions are expected this week. Markina Brown reports. 15 hours ago

Driver dies after being assaulted following altercation at Hawthorne barA driver has died after allegedly trying to run over a group of people on a sidewalk in Hawthorne. Joy Benedict reports. 16 hours ago

Inside SoCal Sunday morning: 10/10From pumpkins to pies, it’s all about fall! 1 day ago

Dodgers game viewing nightLaurie Perez reports from Chavez Ravine where fans filled the stadium to watch the boys in blue play against the Giants in San Francisco. 1 day ago

Southwest Airlines suffers delaysSouthwest Airlines has issued a travel advisory regarding weather and air traffic control issues. 1 day ago

Carson’s foul smell investigation continuesKandiss Crone reports from Carson where residents faced a foul odor that investigators have yet to definitively identify. 1 day ago

Witnesses say Friday night’s hostage-taking was heartbreakingRick Montanez reports from downtown Los Angeles on the latest development in the dramatic Santa Fe Lofts hostage-taking, where SWAT shot the suspect and rescued a woman hostage. 1 day ago

Seafood and fishing businesses join oil spill class action lawsuitA class action lawsuit against Amplify Energy, on behalf of several commercial fishing and seafood companies, seeks damages for potential revenue lost as a result of the massive oil spill off the OC coast. 1 day ago

Most Orange County Beaches Under “Soft Close” OrdersJake Reiner reports from Newport Beach where crews continue to clean up oil spills in coastal waters last weekend. Bathers are allowed to enjoy the sun and sand, but authorities still prohibit people from swimming. 1 day ago

Driver beaten to death after allegedly trying to run over peopleA man who allegedly tried to run over people on the sidewalk was pulled from his car after crashing and beaten to death. No arrests have yet been made. 1 day ago

HS Team of the Week: Pasadena BulldogsUCLA-linked Mekhi Fox and Pasadena offensive coordinator Robert Maxie join Jim Hill on “the couch” as high school Team of the Week this week after improving to 5- 2 with a Thursday night win over Burbank 1 day ago

