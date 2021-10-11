Bollywood director Tahira Kashyap rushed to hospital after consuming bottled gourd juice [Video]





Healthy food choices lead to healthy living, and healthy eating is imperative for life. We’ve heard from many doctors highlighting the importance of a nutrient-dense diet. Like any other fruit and vegetable, bitter gourd juice is said to have several health benefits including lowering blood pressure, lowering blood sugar, improving skin health, and many more. Bollywood director and writer Tahira Kashyap is very health conscious. She makes sure to stay in shape and to do this, she made herself a green and healthy drink. However, healthy juice was found to be less healthy for her. Suggested read: Rakul Preet makes his relationship insta-official with Jackky Bhagnani and calls him the greatest gift A few days ago, Bollywood director and author Tahira Kashyap was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital for two days. She was diagnosed with food poisoning after consuming a toxic concoction of country juice. On October 9, 2021, Tahira Kashyap used her Instagram account to post a reel to share this incident with her followers to raise awareness of the disease called gourd toxicity. In the video, she shared the details of the incident on how she ended up consuming a concoction of “haldi, doodhi, and amla” despite its bitter taste. As a result, she ended up with “17 bouts of vomit” and her “blood pressure dropped to 40″. In addition to the informative Reel, she wrote in the caption: “PLS LISTEN TO THIS! @instagram is a great awareness platform! Please read about BOTTLE TOXICITY! I might have looked tidy and cool in this video I made from my set, but I was in deep sh #%! ” Don’t Miss: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Becomes Photographer For Abhishek Bachchan And Captures Their Vacation Moment She further added: “Sharing deets as doctors has also asked me to spread awareness around me as well. I picked my phone out of everyone I know has #greenjuice gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and disastrous to put it mildly. Please read between the lines. It’s fatal. In the name of health, don’t keep popping the juices! There was a reason I was in the intensive care unit for the same, I don’t want to divulge any more gory details but please spread the word around you. # toxicity of the gourd #dhudhi #jusvert. ” In the video, Tahira Kashyap assured her fans that she had regained her health and was feeling better. After watching the video, Bollywood actor Karanvir Bohra commented: “Oh no, be careful”. At the same time, one Instagram user did not find his video useful and commented on his true opinions: “How does that raise awareness? There is absolutely no information you provided … It just spreads fear … Please educate. it IS a powerful platform. Professionally, Tahira Kashyap is working on the next film, Sharmajee Ki Beti. Read more: Kajal Aggarwal Attends Lakme Fashion Week With Husband Gautam Kitchlu Amid Pregnancy Rumors Courtesy of Images: Tahira Kashya SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

