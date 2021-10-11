Seven Bollywood films that celebrated the festival on screen





As in real life, festivals and celebrations are also a key part of Bollywood films. With the great holiday season just around the corner, it will be unfair not to talk about this mix. Much of Bollywood films are drawn around the underlying theme of the victory of good over evil, which is exactly what Dussehra symbolizes. So Bollywood filmmakers have often incorporated the festival into their storytelling and used it as an important backdrop. As we prepare for Navratri and Dussehra 2021, we take a look back at some of the prominent films that have used the Dussehra celebrations- Swades Shah Rukh Khan’s Dussehra Celebration The Swades star finds its place in the song Pal Pal hai Bhaari. The song shows the Gayatri actress disguised as Sita and performing the Ashok Vatika scene with Raavan. Kalank One of the recent films starring Dussehra was Abhishek Vermans multi-star Kalank. The sequence where the character of Alia Bhatts Roop meets Zafar played by Varun Dhawan for the time presents a backdrop of the burning effigy of Raavan. At the bay The climactic streak featuring the final showdown between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh takes place during the Dussehra celebration. Bajrangi Bhaijaan In the song Tu Chahiye from this 2015 blockbuster, Salman Khan and the female star of the film Kareena Kapoor Khan prepare for Ramleela and Raavan Dahan. Ra.A Director Anubhav Sinhas Ra.One was a modern Ramayana tale but with a sci-fi twist. So when the movie antagonist Arjun Rampal aka Ra.One makes his way into real life from a video game, he is shown walking against the backdrop of Raavan’s effigy on fire. Delhi 6 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehras Delhi 6 revolved around Delhi Chandanis Chowk and one of the recurring themes in the film was Ramlila and Dussehra. The film emphasized the importance of identifying the fear, good and evil that reside in human beings. In one of the scenes, the characters watch a theatrical performance of Ramlila. Prem Grant Madhuri Dixits Prem Granth’s climactic scene shows his character Kajri taking revenge on one of his criminals Roop Sahai played by Govind Namdev by attaching him to an effigy of Raavan. Kajri ignites it as well as the effigy symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

