Ranveer Singh’s next project – the Hindi remake of Anniyan Where Apirichit as we know it – was announced a few months ago, with great fanfare. Celebrity director Shankar will direct it and Ranveer will be paired with Ranveer Singh for the very first time. But it seems it was all too good to be true. Or maybe not!

The film they were preparing has now ended in some sort of legal tangle and is currently in limbo. An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “The original creators filed a lawsuit against Shankar after he went ahead and announced the remake. V Ravichandran, who produced the original, called for work on the remake to be stopped. with immediate effect as he claims to have the rights to the While the legal matter will now be fought, Shankar Anniyan the remake is definitely going to be delayed. “

Meanwhile, Shankar is finishing his next pan Indian film with Kiara and Ram Charan. And he’s already discussing another great movie with Ranveer and Kiara. The same source adds, “He’s blocked the two stars’ loose dates and they really want to make a movie together. Shankar bounced off another idea in Ranveer. If he likes it, the filmmaker plans to release that movie at place of them Anniyan remake with the same cast in the same timeline they had decided on earlier. This too will be mounted on a lavish scale, is an action artist with a strong message, like most of Shankar’s films. We don’t know anything else besides that. Everything is very quiet at the moment. “

