MCU Star says Marvel is training actors on how to avoid revealing spoilers





Kingsley Ben-Adir joins the MCU with Secret Invasion, and he jokes about how Marvel trains actors to avoid revealing spoilers.

Kingsley Ben-Adir joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe withSecret invasion,and he jokes about how Marvel trains actors to avoid revealing spoilers. Ben-Adir, 35, is known for roles like Marcus Summer in ITV crime dramaVera, Karim Washington in NetflixsThe OA, and Colonel Ben Younger inPeaky Blinders. The British actor recently starred as Malcolm X in the acclaimed Regina KingsOne night in Miami. Secret invasionintroduces Ben-Adir to the ever-expanding MCU. The upcoming Disney + series is based on the Marvel comic of the same name. That being said, the series should be a loose adaptation of its source material. While plot details are generally kept under wraps, what is known is that the show will revolve around the shape-shifting Skrulls, which were introduced inCaptain Marvel. Ben-Adir joins Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn, who will return as Skrull Talos, as well as Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Emilia Clarke. The shooting is well advanced,Secret invasionshould be released next year.

Related: Marvels Secret Invasion Cast: Every Actor Confirmed So Far Ben-Adir recently made a red carpet appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards (viaSecret Invasion News). When asked aboutSecret invasion, Ben-Adir explained how Marvel trains actors to avoid revealing spoilers. Read what he had to say below: “We’re figuring it out right now. They trained us not to talk for about six months. As soon as you asked that I just had this Marvel robot in my head saying, ‘Don’t talk. , say nothing, say nothing, lie. ‘ So I do not know.” Actors involved with Marvel Studios often joke about security team snipers, the ones who will follow those who reveal something they shouldn’t. Building on Ben-Adirs’ feedback, the studio is giving actors talking points and training to avoid accidentally revealing too much about upcoming projects. Ben-Adirs Secret invasion costar, Clarke, who had to keep secrets for years while working on HBOGame Of Thrones, said Marvels’ security is on another level. Other MCU newcomers like EternalsSalma Hayek echoed Clarke and Ben-Adirs’ comments. There is no official word on Ben-Adirs role inSecret invasion. However, it would appear that he does appear as a Skrull character who has a long history with Mendelsohns Talos. Marvel can be very protective of spoilers, but leaks almost always seem to happen and at times it seems like it’s done on purpose to attract viewers. Undoubtedly the biggest studio project,Spider-Man: No Path Homehas been leaked a lot, making it the most anticipated movie of 2021. As Phase 4 continues,Secret invasionshould create anticipation for other projects likeWondersand vice versa. More: Every MCU Show Comes After What If? (& When) Source: Secret Invasion News/ Twitter Why don’t they call Venom a symbiote anymore

About the Author Josh Plainse

(536 published articles)

Josh Plainse is an author, journalist, avid reader, film and television fanatic based in Wisconsin. After earning a BA in English from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, he embarked on a career as a freelance writer, providing content for a number of different websites including Bookstr.com, Mandatory.com, and Comingsoon. net. Josh works for Screen Rant covering the latest in entertainment news while simultaneously pursuing the endless dream of becoming an established novelist and screenwriter. Josh would credit characters like Goku, Han Solo, Simba, and Maximus Decimus Meridius not only for teaching him to be a man, but also instilling an affinity for storytelling in him. It is this relentless obsession that drove him to seek out opportunities that inform, entertain and inspire others. Beyond that, he occasionally enjoys Spotted Cow (thanks to the New Glarus Brewing Company), doing push-ups, and wearing denim jackets on Tatooine. Contact Josh directly: plainse (at) gmail (dot) com. More from Josh Plainse

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/secret-invasion-kingsley-ben-adir-mcu-spoilers-training/

