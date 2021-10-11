Production boom accelerates with Mipcom kickoff – The Hollywood Reporter

If the TV production boom is a bubble, it doesn’t look like it’s a bubble that’s going to be deflating anytime soon.

As the international MIPCOM TV market kicks off (the Cannes-based TV show runs October 11-14), the pace of global TV production, already at historic levels, continues to accelerate.

American streamers with deep pockets are a big part of it. Netflix is ​​expected to increase content spending on an amortized basis by 26% in 2021 to $ 13.6 billion. HBO Max, which will launch in 27 European territories in the coming year, last week unveiled details of its new original roster, which will include Sex and the city following And just like that … and Game Of Thrones prequel Dragon house.

Add to that the growing lists of US and international shows coming from Disney + – on October 8, the streamer announced Parallel, a new French sci-fi series that she’ll bow down next year – and AppleTV + (including new seasons of Emmy winners Ted lasso and The morning show), as well as Paramount + from ViacomCBS (The good fight, The game reboot) and NBCUniversal’s Peacock (One of us is lying, Saved by the Bell).

But traditional free and pay TV companies are also increasing their commissions. A recent study by London-based Ampere Analysis showed that the main free-to-air broadcasters in Western Europe – such as the BBC and ITV in the UK, TF1 in France or RTL and ARD in Germany – have ordered nearly 600 first-run shows. in the second quarter of 2021, for both their linear and video on demand channels. That figure represents a 23% jump from the same period last year and a 64% increase over commissions in the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019.

According to Ampere Analysis research director Richard Broughton, for international broadcasters, the spending madness “is as much a necessity for certain groups as it is a strategic choice.”

Many European broadcasters have traditionally relied on a constant supply of series imported from the United States to fill their schedules, but as American media giants increasingly push their new series to internal platforms, international channels are shifting their budgets. acquisition to the original production. “Buyers had to find alternative options to strengthen their slates,” Broughton notes.

ITV has ordered more than 60 new shows in the first half of 2021, up from 31 during the same period in 2019. German RTL has doubled the volume of new projects, giving the green light to 90 new shows in the first half of 2021 compared to 42 during from the same period. period in 2019.

Free channels follow in the wake of regional pay TV platforms. Sky, owned by Comcast, which offers pay-TV services in the UK, Ireland, Italy and German-speaking Europe, has focused on in-house originals for years. Sky increased its original production by 50% in 2021, with series such as Michael Winterbottom’s This scepter island with Kenneth Branagh, and the new season of the German-language period drama Babylon Berlin.

Viaplay, the streaming service owned by the Scandinavian group NENT funds an ambitious list of Nordic and English-speaking originals, including Litvinenko, a limited series co-produced with ITV Studios starring David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko, the Russian dissident murdered in London in 2006.

Viaplay, which currently operates in the Nordic territories, Poland and the Baltic region, will launch in the US later this year, followed by the Netherlands, UK, Canada and across Europe. German-speaking in 2022/2023.

“You have to be of a certain stature to compete with the best talent,” says Anders Jensen, CEO of the NENT Group, explaining the strategy behind the company’s global deployment.

The battle for talent will be at the center of attention at this year’s MIPCOM, as will the battle to gain the attention of international buyers of buzz shows and other content. Canneseries, the international television festival that takes place alongside the market, is gaining in importance as an organized showcase of the best projects on offer.

Original series, including the royal novelist of Beta Film Side, the comedy about the clash of Nordic cultures by Banijay Rights Compatriots, and Russian mystery series Alice’s dreams, from 1-2-3 Production, are among the hottest titles this year. The best series of this year’s selection, at least according to the competition jury, led by Game Of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, will be unveiled on Wednesday.