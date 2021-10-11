Entertainment and mental health: a perspective

While this is an entertainment job in a movie, TV show, or video game, there are occasions when these mediums manage to touch us on a personal level. We’ve talked about a few shows that add to the mental health discussion.

Ted Lasso – Steven Gates

* Minor spoilers to come

Ted Lasso is a beautiful show full of wholesomeness, comedy, kindness and inspiration. It follows, titular character Ted Lasso on his journey from head coach of a Division 2 college football program to the culture shock of being the head coach of fictional Premier League football club The AFC Richmond Greyhounds. Hidden under the wacky premise and heartwarming character development is the extremely real approach to mental health and mental illness. After exploring Ted’s personal life a little more, we start to see panic attacks surface and gradually worsen. After an unrelated incident involving a player and Earl, the Greyhound mascot, the team calls in a therapist. After some resistance from Ted at first, he agrees to sit down with the team’s therapist and slowly opens up before dropping a major bombshell from his past. There is actually a nice article in the Los Angeles Times on the shows approach to therapy from a therapist’s perspective. My goal today, however, is to celebrate the shows season 2 finale. It was leaked to a media outlet that Ted unexpectedly left a very important game due to a panic attack, after it was widely believed he had a stomach problem. Ted’s insecurity about discussing his mental health led him to believe that he had violated his team’s trust. His team fully understands and forgives him without a second thought. Once the match is over, at the press conference, Ted first declares that he will address the article before correcting himself and saying that hell is addressing the truth.

The reason this is so important revolves around the stigma surrounding mental health. It is well known that people fear discussing mental health and mental illness out of fear. Fear of how they will be viewed by friends, family, colleagues, etc. Breaking this stigma is the most important first step that we as a society can take to improve the lives of those who suffer from some form of mental illness. It allows people to open a dialogue and seek professional help to improve their lives and learn to cope. Ted Lasso’s positive approach to breaking stigma is increasingly recognized and I personally hope that other media will take this similar approach in the future. We unfortunately live in a time when mental illness is vilified as the root of the main antagonist in horror movies, relationships, video games, etc. As someone diagnosed with clinical depression and anxiety disorder, it’s a breath of fresh air to see such a positive character break through that stigma for himself and show that with a little help and a open minded situations like mine can be a little easier. I applaud Ted Lasso for his frankness and his attempts to change the way people view mental health and can’t wait to see how Season 3 continues to build on the fight against stigma.

Bojack Horseman – Leslie Snipes

I’m a huge fan of animation and Will Arnett, so naturally I was thrilled when Bojack was announced on Netflix. What I didn’t expect was a show about a former sitcom horse actor who would have such a poignant outlook on mental health. Aside from the show which already touches on issues such as gun control and sexuality, it also adds a lot to the discussion of depression and self-destructive behavior. Bojack suffers from addiction which causes a multitude of problems in his life. He’s also strangely aware that his addiction and depression (and other behavioral issues caused by a chaotic childhood) are the root of all of these issues, but his environment lacks guidance on how to find a way out.

Then there are other characters who deal with their own issues, like Diane who struggles with anxiety and depression, which affects many of her relationships and even the job she enjoys. While the majority of the characters are anthropomorphic, it’s refreshing to see a modern and unique take on these mental health issues.

* Blasphemy warning

Neon Genesis Evangelion – Leslie Snipes

Another animation show that I highly recommend. For me, what stands out the most is that he takes a non-traditional approach with the main character Shinji. Most of the main protagonists in the anime are very expressive and show their feelings. Shinji is not. He’s calm, thoughtful, and most of the time stuck in his own head (which is portrayed through his inner monologues throughout the series). A reflection of his severe depression. Writer Hideaki Anno was open to the fact that he suffered from severe depression before creating the series that inspired these themes to be repeated in the series.

The anime does a great job visualizing Shinji’s loneliness and apathetic behavior towards the world and his anger at his father for abandoning him and his mother. On a personal level, I felt a deep connection to Shinji’s depression and anger towards his family. That feeling of wanting to shy away from responsibility because you can’t handle your feelings. I could touch on other characters like Shinji’s dad, Rei, and the controversial ending, but I recommend you check it out for yourself.