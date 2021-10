5 Bollywood Movies About Mental Health

Here are some Bollywood movies that focus on mental health issues. DNA Web Team

11 Oct 2021 12:23 PM IS Mental health has received a lot of attention in recent years. It took a lot of effort on the part of mental health educators and patients to make it acceptable to talk about it. People looked down on her and it was hardly discussed in many families. However, Bollywood has now taken the problem into its own hands. We all know how movies influence viewers, so this is one of the most effective ways to raise awareness. Here are some Bollywood movies that talk about mental health-

1. Dear Zindagi

1/5 Alia Bhatt appears in the film, which also features Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar, Yashaswini Dayama and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The story revolves around an aspiring cinematographer who is unhappy with his life and meets a free-spirited psychologist who helps him gain a new perspective.

2.15, avenue du Parc

2/5 “15 Park Avenue” is a touching, terribly real and impactful film that, for the first time, focuses on the strong-willed caregiver – Anjali AKA Anu (Shabana Azmi). Mitali aka Meethi (Konkona Sen Sharma), her younger sister, has suffered from underlying schizophrenia tendencies since childhood, and it drastically changed her life after a disaster while working a professional job.

3. Party

3/5 In a drama-based non-linear storyline, the film portrays the life of Ved Vardhan Sahni (played by Ranbir Kapoor) as a 9-year-old, 19-year-old, and 30-year-old adult. .

4. Taare Zameen By

4/5 Aamir Khan’s magnificent and deeply poignant tribute to children with disabilities is “Taare Zameen Par”. It follows Ishaan Avasthi (Darsheel Safary), an eight-year-old who is nothing “normal” in a world of norms, regulations and lost innocence.

5. Chhichhore

5/5 The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in the lead roles, with Shishir Sharma and Mohammad Samad in the supporting roles. It tells the story of Aniruddh “Anni” Pathak, a middle-aged divorcee whose son Raghav tries to kill himself but survives, despite being in critical condition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/photo-gallery-from-dear-zindagi-to-tamasha-5-bollywood-movies-about-mental-health-deepika-padukone-ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-2915005 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos