Kim Kardashian West on ‘SNL’: Her Funniest Moments | Entertainment

Live from New York it was Saturday night and Kim Kardashian West did better than some thought.

Even Kardashian West pointed out in her monologue that she seemed an odd choice to host “Saturday Night Live.”

This was one of his many fun moments on “SNL”:

Roast the family and Kanye

Her opening monologue did not release anyone around her, including herself.

“I know, I’m surprised to see myself here too,” she said. “When they asked me, I was like ‘You want me to host? Why?’ I haven’t had a movie premiere in a very long time. I mean actually, I only released one movie and no one told me it was even a premiere. “

“It must have gotten out of my mom’s mind,” Kardashian West added.

Of course, that was a reference to how the now infamous sex tape she performed with then singer / actor Ray J leaked in 2007.

That’s what helped put her and her family on the path to reality TV superstar and Kardashian West mother and manager Kris Jenner has long denied the theory that she has organized the leak.

Speaking of family, Kardashian West also joked about being sexy and wanting people to know that she is “so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeon.” She also said she learned what the term “gold digger” meant from her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

There were also jokes about OJ Simpson and the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and his friend Ronald Goldman, his former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner and of course, her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kardashan West said she “married the best rapper ever” and called him both “the richest black man in America” ​​and “a talented and legitimate genius who gave me four incredible children “.

“So when I got divorced you had to know it boiled down to one thing – her personality,” she joked.

Aging outside the club

Kardashian West joined “SNL” Punkie Johnson actresses Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong in a skit titled “Ladies Night Song.”

It’s about what happens when “grown” women leave their men and children at home to party in the club like they did when they were in their twenties.

Turns out they might have forgotten things like really loud music, sore feet, and food that doesn’t suit the stomach after a certain age, all in a rap song.

Kardashian West gets a spot in the VIP area – naturally – which turns out to be the perfect place to take a nap, especially since it’s one of the few places in the club where you can sit down.

‘The People’s Court’

Watching Kardashian West parody her sister Kourtney was fun, not because the acting was spectacular, but because it allowed her mom Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to join in the fun.

The set-up was Kourtney Kardashian as a television court judge overseeing cases involving her family.

Shout out to “SNL” for including “Kim Kardashian West” in the sketch by playing an actress the faceless Met Gala look the star wore this year that sparked a ton of memes.

And the rose goes to …

In fact, no roses were handed out, but Kardashian West gave the men she chose in this skit which was a parody of “The Bachelorette.”

It was studded with stars, with the contestants played by John Cena, Chace Crawford, Chris Rock and Jessie Williams, as well as NBA player (and his sister’s ex Kendall Jenner) Blake Griffin and former contestant. to “Bachelorette” Tyler Cameron.

When Kardashian West, as a woman named Rochelle looking for a husband, thanked Rock for watching his multiple comedy specials together while he “spoke the words” Rock joked “We can watch. (Dave) Chappelle next time.

