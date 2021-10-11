Putting the Big B in Bollywood | Tendency





Born October 11, 1942 Amitabh Bachchan is probably the only actor people from other countries think of when they imagine the exotic world of Bollywood. He is also the only actor through which the younger generations of this age can acquire a cultural understanding of the times of their fathers. This is because the powerful actor that is Amitabh Bachchan continues to star in a multitude of films even today. Besides a huge filmography and a number of accolades, his personality, determination, willpower and courage made him immortal in the film industry. Coming from a well-known family, born to the famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, his career will begin with a crushing failure. Initially, Amitabh Bachchan wanted to work for the radio station, but he was turned down because of his deep baritone voice of all things imaginable. He quickly ignored his failure and tried his luck in films, even here he went through the toughest times before the industry could understand its true potential. Many filmmakers weren’t ready to pitch the tall, lean, dark man as he went against the usual traditional male appearance. He couldn’t match the industry’s obsession with fairness and delivered 13 flops that include films like Birju and Parwana. It wasn’t until the 1970s that the angry young Bollywood man gained his recognition in films like Don, Deewar, Sholay and Coolie. Its cultural imprint on the fabric of Indian society is so extensive that there have been numerous studies that dissect its roles. These critics point out that Bachchan portrayed in his films a reflection of the frustrated and angry youth of that time who was in the midst of the rubble that was growing in India without jobs and proper rights. These feelings were brilliantly portrayed in his groundbreaking film Coolie. Amitabh Bachchan in All His Angry Young Man Glory (This Day App) Big B has always been known for its professional and punctual attitude on the set. He valued his fame and didn’t let success get the better of him. In an era of Bollywood when Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and other contemporaries would be hours behind on set due to their late-night parties and frivolities, Amitabh Bachchan would show up even before his co-actors. He loved his job. Another difficult period in his career was when he almost went bankrupt because of the losses suffered by his production company. He was about to sell his beloved house “Jalsa”. Swallowed by all the odds, he begged Yash Chopra for an iconic role in Mohabbatein, after which the then 57-year-old actor once again rose to deliver smash hits like Paa, Pink and Piku. Amitabh Bachchan salutes his ardent admirers. (This Day App) He is the first Asian actor to obtain his wax statue from Madame Tussauds in London. Amitabh Bachchan’s success is omnipresent in the history of the industry, more than the many accolades including Padma Bhushan, he has left a cultural imprint on the hearts of many. Even with such great accomplishments, he’s the most humble, grounded, and professional person who doesn’t have an iota of the arrogant aura that most contemporary actors have. There is a reason why Amitabh Bachchan is the Shahenshah of our hearts. This story was first published on This day.app.

