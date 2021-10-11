Here’s where to buy the Monopoly board game ‘Schitt’s Creek’





It’s time to spice up your gaming nights with a TV-inspired Monopoly edition. Schitts Creek has unveiled a new take on the iconic Hasbro board game that features your favorite characters and lots of fun references. If you’re ready to go on an adventure with the Rose family, here’s where to buy the Schitts Creek Monopoly board game. Schitts Creek freebies were all the rage this year, and now you can even add a branded Monopoly game to your collection. The show announced the new product in a series of Instagram photos on Thursday, October 7, accompanied by the caption Presentation of the monopoly: Schitts Creek Editing. The series begins with a photo of the show’s matriarch, Moira Rose, saying the phrase, “They would have a virtual monopoly on this city.” Other photos include photos of the colorful themed Monopoloy board and six game pieces: Bb Crow, Patricks Guitar, Rosebud Motel Key, Davids Sunglasses, Ted the Turtle, and Moiras Wig. There’s also a glimpse of the Rosebud Motel property on the board and playing cards such as the Schitt Family House and the Rolands Truck. If you are a Schitts Creek fan, you’ll definitely have a great time exploring the small town where you’ll buy, sell, and trade popular venues from the show, such as the Rosebud Motel, Bobs Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery, and more, according to the description of the product on the website of the distributor OP Games. There are also Chance Cards which have been renamed Hello You and Community Chest Cards called Love That Journey For Me which you will want to collect. Of course, you’ll also come across rent and taxes at some point with cards like Rolands Truck and Thats Not a Write Off! You can buy the board game online for $ 39.99, and shipping is free. Like Monopoly OG, the Schitts Creek The edition is ideal for two to six players, and it will last you over an hour of playtime. After receiving the board, you’ll be ready to take on your BFFs as you explore the scenic downstairs on your next trip. game night.

