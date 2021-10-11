Kiara Advani becomes Senco Gold & Diamonds brand ambassador: Bollywood News





Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewelry retail chains in India, has recruited Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. She will promote the brand’s entire line of gold jewelry. Senco Gold & Diamonds also unveiled its new campaign called Now is the time with Kiara. Kiara Advani, who joined Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma etc. as the recipient of the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award in the Best Actor category, perfectly embodies this vibrant spirit of Now. She has carved out a place among the most promising stars in no time and since starting her acting career in Bollywood in 2014, she has delivered hits like Shershaah, Good Newwz, Kabir Singh, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to name a few. The Senco Gold & Diamonds campaign, which will run across TV, print and digital media from October 7, 2021, also celebrates the proud association with Kiara Advani, paving the way for a great journey. The new campaign reminds everyone to make the most of Now and not to miss the opportunities that await the supposedly right time. The right time is always now and it encourages people to do what they have planned or dreamed of doing. It inspires you to start something new and discover the best version of yourself. Speaking about the association, Bollywood diva Ms. Kiara Advani said, “Jewelry holds a very special place in every girl’s life, therefore choosing the right one is very important. I am thrilled. to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold and Diamonds which have earned the trust of its client over the years, renowned for its exquisite and unique jewelry designed by its famous karigars. “ Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suvankar Sen, CEO of Senco Gold & Diamonds, said: “Senco Gold & Diamonds is proud to partner with Bollywood youth icon Kiara Advani as a new face of our brand. Kiara is an inspiration to young women today and personifies the spirit of Now is the time. “ Currently, after packing Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Shashank Khaitan’s next one, Kiara Advani turns for Jugg Jeeyo jug, post where it will start the RC-15 of S Shankar. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: My SILENT stand is my STRONGEST stand, says Kiara Advani BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/kiara-advani-roped-brand-ambassador-senco-gold-diamonds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos