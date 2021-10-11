The first major Bollywood star to hit the social media game





As a junior journalist working for a news agency several years ago, my working day began with writing an article from the blog update Amitabh Bachchans. The megastars blog posts were often posted around midnight, containing thoughts and anecdotes narrated in her unique style, offering excellent insight into her life as Bollywood’s biggest star, in addition to being interesting read. Despite being one of the busiest players in the film industry, he continues to publish every day. On the very rare occasion he misses, he follows up with a heartfelt apology for his extended family or EF, as he affectionately calls them. This dedication to connecting with his fans daily on a digital platform was unprecedented in 2008, when the veteran actor started his own blog. Bachchan is known for breaking standards and trying new things in his career. He did this with his approach to connecting with fans as well, at a time when young stars were likely reluctant to join the digital train for fear of overexposure. Bachchan realized early on that digital was going to be a major way for stars to stay in touch with fans, and he was right. Also Read: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: How Bollywood’s ‘Shehanshah’ Changed The Small Screen Forever He was also one of the first big stars to join Twitter, in 2010, and he currently has over 46 million followers. The 79-year-old star is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on the microblogging site. He diligently numbers each tweet, tries to keep track of the numbers and correct if the sequence goes wrong. Unlike many stars, he only activates when he needs to promote his work. He really tries to keep in touch with his fans, to share rare photos of himself and family members, all in a heartwarming attempt to keep his fans close. Fans of the megastar also shower him with a lot of love, and there are plenty of followers whose names the Big B know very well by now simply because they’ve been dedicated to the star with dedication for years. Just like other stars, Bachchan is also prone to trolling. He was forced to publish a blog post last year after listing his charitable efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, after a netizen questioned his efforts to help others. When diagnosed with Covid-19, he regularly updated his fans with information, alleviating concerns about his health and also raising awareness of the nature of the disease. It is really rare among actors of his age and his time to take the time to engage with subscribers on social networks despite their busy schedules. But Bachchan has always been the pioneer, not the trend follower. With 28.4 million followers on Instagram, he’s not the most followed celebrity there, but he is a regular contributor to it as well. His social media activity is about a man who genuinely appreciates the love the people of this country have had for him for decades, and he tries to do his part to give it back in any way he can. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

